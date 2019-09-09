Synaptics to Showcase Smart Edge AI, Turnkey Media Streamer Solutions at IBC 2019

Featured Demonstrations Include Computer Vision and Voice-Enabled Secure Edge Computing SoCs with Machine Learning

/EIN News/ -- AMSTERDAM, Netherlands and SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBC 2019 CONFERENCE -- Synaptics® Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA ), the leading developer of human interface solutions, today announced it will showcase new edge computing demonstrations featuring its industry unique Smart Edge AI™ AudioSmart® and VideoSmart® SoCs with machine learning AI capabilities that target a new generation of emerging smart home devices. In addition, Synaptics will highlight its partnerships with several industry leaders in the development of comprehensive reference designs that enable both large and small global pay TV service providers, retailers and OEMs to quickly get to market.



Edge Computing SoCs

Synaptics will demonstrate secure inferencing and edge-based processing in devices that complement cloud-based functions. This new era of hybrid cloud/edge IoT is facilitated by ‘local intelligence’ that lessens the need for (and risk of) being always connected. AI-driven neural networks, processed at the edge, hold the key to addressing challenges in performance and robustness, as well as address privacy concerns, that currently stand in the way of wide-spread adoption and consumer confidence in IoT.

Biometric demonstrations include face identification and voice identification without enrollment and without internet access -- Smart Edge AI differentiates your voice or face from another voice or face, and through machine learning, delivers specialized content and personalization. Synaptics’ edge computing SoCs enable smart devices to operate by voice or computer vision and control device-to-device operation within the home, making a cloud connection only when needed such as streaming music and real-time updates of news and weather. These smart devices will adapt to the user in addition to the user adapting to the device, thus enabling a helpful ambient computing environment.

Other computer vision demonstrations that leverage Synaptics’ edge computing SoCs include logo and other content detection that service providers can pinpoint for monetization purposes when their subscribers watch television and deliver custom advertising campaigns or programming based on users’ media consumption. Another machine learning feature demonstrated enables consumers to train their television programing to capture marks in certain events, such as baseball pitches during a game, in order to smart fast-forward to desirable content making for an enhanced user experience.

Turnkey Reference Designs

Synaptics is partnering with a variety of industry-leaders in the development of comprehensive turnkey platforms designed to enable OEMs and television service providers to quickly deploy cost-effective and innovative smart home devices including media streamers or set-top-boxes, smart soundbars and speakers, and Wi-Fi mesh systems. This collaboration leverages Synaptics’ high-performance VideoSmart® and AudioSmart® edge computing SoCs to enable ready-to-deploy solutions that includes quality assurance and key pre-certifications such as Google Voice Assistant and Amazon Voice Services, thereby dramatically reducing the time-to-market. Industry-leading ODMs and software stack specialists, along with security specialist partners round out the complete turnkey solutions.

Growing ecosystem partners, OEMs, and services providers represented in the Synaptics booth at IBC includes 3Nod, Arcadyan, Azureware, Canal+, Coship, Innopia, Intek, LGU+, NETFLIX, NAGRA, Reliance Jio, SK Broadband, Skardin, Sky, Skyworth, Swisscom, and Zinwell.

Saleel Awsare, senior vice president and general manager, IoT Division at Synaptics said: “It is really exciting to see the broad footprint of partnerships and shipping products Synaptics has earned with our edge computing SoC technology. This is a testament to how Synaptics is capitalizing on our investment in IoT and successfully expanding our market presence around the world.”

IBC 2019 Conference

Please join us at IBC 2019 in Amsterdam, Sept. 13-17, where Synaptics will be showcasing its newest solutions for the smart home. We are located on the second-floor balcony in Hall 1, Suite 16. To make an appointment, please contact your local Synaptics account representative.

