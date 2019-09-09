Associa Hires Diane Davison as Human Resources Manager for the Eastern Region

/EIN News/ -- Chantilly, VA, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, announces the hiring of Diane Davison as the new human resources manager for the eastern region.



As the human resources manager, Ms. Davison will oversee Community Management Corporation (CMC), Select Community Services (SCS), and Legum & Norman (L&N) branches. She will also oversee the reports’ division, where she will focus on employee retention, policy development, and benefits administration.



Ms. Davison has more than 17 years of human resources experience and has been successful in leading staff and guiding them on recruitment, employee relations, and retention as well as designing cost-effective benefits programs to align with HR strategies, providing decisive guidance on benefits, and payroll coordination, and mentoring and coaching employees.



“At Associa, employee experience is one of our core values that we strive to achieve every day. With the addition of Diane, we are providing an experienced advocate to help guide our staff in a positive and productive manner,” stated John Tsitos, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa CMC president. “Diane has extensive human resources experience and will be an asset to our employees and their future at Associa and beyond. We are excited to welcome her to the team.”



Ms. Davison holds a Bachelor of Liberal Studies degree in Business Administration from Mary Washington College.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachments

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.