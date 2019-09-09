Big News! TECNO Unveils the First Youth Smartphone with Revolutionary Dot-in Display at One-tenth Price of S10

Global premier mobile phone brand TECNO Mobile (www.TECNO-mobile.com) lately launched new smartphones CAMON 12 Air with upgraded camera to unlock a new image era. As one of the most remarkable camera devices, TECNO CAMON 12 Air is coming with the initiative Dot-in Display and 16MP+2MP+5MP AI Max Triple Camera for its outstanding shooting performances.

TECNO CAMON 12 Air is the first smartphone with revolutionary Dot-in Display at an affordable sweet price, while the only other Dot-in Display product in Africa market is Samsung S10, which is available at much higher price level. With the remarkable 6.55 inch and 90% perfect edge-to-edge ratio for excellent low light photography, the user would have unimaginably expansive viewing experience. The striking choice brings brand new enjoyment.

This time, CAMON 12 Air takes the first and unprecedented step. And in the near future, TECNO will launch Dot-in Display product with front camera, to bring any angle nice photography experience with extreme full view screen.

TECNO CAMON 12 Air is the upgraded camera smartphone from CAMON series, and is created for any angle photography. Ultra Clear Shot / 120° Super Wide Angle / 2cm Extreme Macro Photography / Remarkable Bokeh Effect, offer the consumers chance to seize wonderful moments from different angles to discover more beauty of the world and to see the world much clearer, closer, brighter and wider.

It comes true that by utilizing TECNO CAMON 12 Air 120° Super Wide Angle or 2cm Extreme Macro Photography, the consumers will be able to take blockbusters by a phone. And with TECNO CAMON 12 Air, anybody can be a professional photographer.

Unlock A New Era of Camera

16MP main lens focuses on AI scene detection and AI HDR, covering various common shooting scenarios and offering corresponding AI optimization, user could take more natural and exquisite photos via it.

Within normal scenarios, CAMON 12 Air offers ultra clear shot by its superior AI Max Triple Rear Camera. The photos taken by CAMON 12 Air would be unimaginably clear and impressive.

The remarkable bokeh effect highlights the main portrait and blurs background sundry, making the portrait the best visual sense.

The secondary lens brings 120° super wide angle shots and 2cm extreme macro photography experience. The user will be able to see the world from a broader perspective, but also capture more detailed beauty around.

Aurora Gradient Design, Pastel and Vibrant

From the inspiration of Aurora, we capture the beautiful color of its halo and put it on the back cover of CAMON 12 Air. Combine the feeling of pastel and vibrant through its gradient design and macroscopic carving texture, CAMON 12 Air would definitely stand out from the crowds.

32GB ROM + 3GB RAM, Smooth and Fluent Experience

No need for regular clean-up to get more space, 32GB ROM offers you possibility to save more wonderful memories and important files. 3GB RAM means faster and more stable running speed. Chatting with friends, listening to music, surfing the social media, playing games all at the same time, CAMON 12 Air can still offer the user smooth and fluent user experience.

4000mAh Battery, Stay On For A Longer Time

Equipped with 4000mAh long-lasting battery, less worry of frequent finding place to get charging when battery status turns red. The user would have longer time enjoy working or entertaining through CAMON 12 Air. With the powerful battery performance, the user can stay connected and touch more fun for a longer period.

Funny Interaction - AR Sticker

The AR sticker covers 220+ facial features and supports identification across 120°. Light beautification and localization features are also considered. The special customized version of Manchester City Football Club is surprisingly built as amazing gift.

Newly Upgraded System, Smart Life Around You

Enjoy smart life with CAMON 12 Air newly upgraded operating system and user interface. More amazing and refreshing changes would definitely optimize your user experience and worth your exploration. Smart panel, Smart photo clean-up and other functions also have essential updates. Coming with brand new updating system, we aim to lighten the possibility of smart life through the CAMON 12 Air.

