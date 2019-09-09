Worldwide Human Microbiome Market Insights & Projections (2019-2027)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Microbiome Market by Product (Prebiotic, Probiotic, Food, Medical Food, Drug), Application (Therapeutic), Disease (Infectious, Metabolic/Endocrine, Cancer, Blood, Neurological), Research Technology (Proteomics, Metabolomics) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The human microbiome market is projected to reach USD 1,731.3 million by 2027 from USD 364.3 million in 2022, at CAGR of 22.5% from 2024 to 2027.



The human microbiome market comprises major players such as Enterome Bioscience (France), Seres Therapeutics (US), and 4D Pharma (UK). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the patient market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Increased focus on human microbiome therapy development to drive the growth of this market.



Market growth is largely driven by the increasing focus on the development of human microbiome therapy. It has also become a validated target for drug development. The growing number of collaborations between market players is expected to offer a wide range of growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. However, a lack of expertise and detailed research on the human microbiome is restraining the growth of this market.



Prebiotics are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on product, the human microbiome market is segmented into probiotics, prebiotics, foods, medical foods, diagnostic tests, and drugs. Of these, probiotics are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of this market segment can primarily be attributed to growing awareness about probiotics as a potential therapy and the credibility of health claims and safety of probiotics.



The diagnostics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on application, the human microbiome market is segmented into therapeutics and diagnostics. The diagnostics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Advances in life science research on a wide number of diseases, technological innovations in human genome mapping, the emergence of omics technologies, and the increasing emphasis on improving the cost-effectiveness of healthcare and patient outcomes are some of the major factors driving the growth of this segment.



The infectious diseases segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The infectious disease segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global human microbiome market in 2024. This is due to increasing research in microbiome-based products and their use in treating infectious diseases. Many smaller companies are investing in research, and their major focus is on developing products targeting the microbiome modulators for infectious diseases, which accounts for 40-50 products that are currently in the pipeline.



The genomics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



On the basis of technology, the human microbiome research spending market is segmented into genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics. The genomics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing number of projects funded by private and government bodies is a key driver for the genomics market. Newly emerging disciplines such as metagenomics help researchers to uncover what microorganisms are present in a sample, to determine their relative abundance and gain insights on their biochemical pathways.



North America to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



In the human microbiome market, North America is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases, rising awareness on preventive healthcare, availability of funding for microbiome research, and growing acceptance of probiotic products are the factors driving the North American human microbiome market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Human Microbiome: Market Overview

4.2 Human Microbiome Market, By Product

4.3 Europe: Market, By Product & Application (2022)

4.4 Market, By Disease



5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increased Focus on Human Microbiome Therapy Development

5.1.1.2 Human Microbiome as a Validated Target for Drug Development

5.1.1.3 Human Microbiome for Early Disease Detection and Diagnosis

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Lack of Expertise and Detailed Research

5.1.2.2 Barriers in Proving the Causal Link Between Dysbiosis and Disease

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Investigational New Drug Requirements for Fecal Microbiota

5.1.3.2 Increasing Collaborations

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Government Regulations



6 Human Microbiome Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Probiotics

6.2.1 Ongoing Researches on Probiotics Promoting Its Credibility in Health Claims and Safety

6.3 Prebiotics

6.3.1 Development of Targeted Prebiotics Towards Enhancing GUT Microbiota is the Key Growth Driver for This Segment

6.4 Foods

6.4.1 Rising Awareness of Microbiota-Targeted Diets is Driving Market Growth

6.5 Medical Foods

6.5.1 Usage of Targeted Microbiome for Treating Metabolic Syndrome is Expected to Drive This Segment

6.6 Diagnostic Tests

6.6.1 Increased Consumer Awareness About Microbiome-Based Tests, Which Provide Preventative Health Insights to Drive This Segment

6.7 Drugs

6.7.1 Increasing Number of Microbiome-Based Drug Pipeline is the Key Factor Driving the Growth of This Segment



7 Human Microbiome Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Therapeutics

7.2.1 Availability of Funding for Research and Growing Evidence for Effectiveness of Microbiome is Favoring Market Growth

7.3 Diagnostics

7.3.1 Increasing Focus of Biotech Companies on Life Science Research is Supporting Market Growth



8 Human Microbiome Market, By Disease

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Infectious Diseases

8.2.1 Increasing R&D Into Targeted Anti-Bacterial Products Will Drive Market Growth

8.3 Inflammatory Diseases

8.3.1 Side-Effects of Immunosuppressants have Prompted Demand for Better Therapeutics

8.4 Endocrine & Metabolic Disorders

8.4.1 GUT Microbiota has Become A Potential Nutritional and Pharmacological Target for Obesity Management

8.5 Cancer

8.5.1 Microbiome-Based Products have Demonstrated Efficacy in the Treatment of Cancer Polyps

8.6 Other Diseases



9 Human Microbiome Research Spending Market, By Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Genomics

9.2.1 Sequencing

9.2.1.1 The Declining Cost of Next-Generation Sequencing is Driving the Growth of This Market

9.2.2 Other Genomics Technologies

9.3 Proteomics

9.3.1 Technological Advancements in Proteomics Technologies to Drive Market Growth

9.4 Metabolomics

9.4.1 Metabolomics has Several Advantages Over Genomics and Proteomics in Microbiome Research



10 Human Microbiome Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Extended Applications for Microbiome to Therapeutic Areas to Boost the Adoption of Microbiome-Based Products in Europe

10.3 North America

10.3.1 US

10.3.1.1 Rising of Investment By Nih to Support Microbiome Research is Driving the Market Growth in the US

10.3.2 Canada

10.3.2.1 The Canadian Microbiome Initiative 2 is Supporting the Market Growth in the Country

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Increasing Focus on Microbiome Research to Drive Market Growth

10.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

10.5.1 Increasing Incidence of Cancer to Drive the Development of Microbiome-Based Diagnostic Tools in RoW



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2018)

11.2.1 Innovators

11.2.2 Emerging Companies

11.3 Competitive Situation and Trends

11.3.1 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships

11.3.2 Acquisitions and Mergers

11.3.3 Product Launches

11.3.4 Expansions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Enterome Bioscience

12.2 Seres Therapeutics

12.3 4D Pharma PLC

12.4 Ubiome, Inc.

12.5 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

12.6 Synlogic

12.7 Second Genome

12.8 Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.

12.9 Ferring Pharmaceuticals

12.10 Evelo Biosciences, Inc.

12.11 Vithera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

12.12 Biomx

12.13 LNC Therapeutics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wwahz5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.