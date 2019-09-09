FirstBank Commemorates National Hispanic Heritage Month with Fiesta Friday on September 13

Free Hispanic-inspired treats available at Goodyear branch

/EIN News/ -- GOODYEAR, Arizona, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” will observe National Hispanic Heritage Month with “Fiesta Friday” on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Free Hispanic-inspired food and treats will be available at FirstBank’s Goodyear branch located at 1559 N. Litchfield Rd., Goodyear, AZ, from noon to 3:00 p.m.

"We value diversity in all our communities. Fiesta Friday is an opportunity for us to bring together people from all walks of life to celebrate the Hispanic cultures which make Arizona unique,” said Bryce Lloyd, Phoenix Market President for FirstBank. “We encourage everyone to join the festivities.”

In 2018, FirstBank launched its full-service Spanish Banking Center at its Goodyear branch, which offers expanded services to Spanish-speaking customers in their preferred native language. All employees at the Spanish Banking Center, from entry level-teller to loan officer, are fluent in Spanish to better assist their customers.

Food and treats from Hot Dogs La Yaquesita and A Sweet Party will be available at the Fiesta Friday. The event is first come, first served, while supplies last. For more information, please visit https://efirstbankblog.com/fiestafriday/.

National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated every year from mid-September to mid-October. It was created to pay tribute to the generations of Hispanic Americans who have positively influenced and enriched our nation and society.

FirstBank began providing banking services in Colorado in 1963. Today, the bank maintains more than $19 billion in assets and operates more than 115 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona and California. FirstBank offers a variety of checking accounts, savings accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, and a full range of commercial banking services, including financing, treasury management and deposit accounts. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a leader in corporate philanthropy, contributing more than $65 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving all employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com.

