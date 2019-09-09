Oliveda International Announces October 2019 Launch of the World's First CBD Hyaluronic Beauty Drink -- LA Dope’s 'The CBD Beauty Therapy'

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, CA, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Oliveda International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OLVI), a leading international innovator in natural cosmetics and wearable beauty and health technology, today announced the October 2019 launch of the world's first CBD hyaluronic beauty drink – LA Dope’s “The CBD Beauty Therapy,” which, for the first time worldwide, combines cannabidiol with the beauty wonder cure hyaluronic.



In “The CBD Beauty Therapy,” hyaluronic and cannabidiol are combined for the first time to create a globally unique beauty synergy based on LA Dope's own anti-wrinkle active complex. The holistic approach in the development of our formulas is of the utmost importance, as this is the only way in which every single active ingredient can develop their effects from a large number of plant substances in order to further increase the bioavailability to make cannabidiol and hyaluronic available in the best possible way. This results in a radiantly beautiful and even complexion.

For the best possible results and the maximum increase in hyaluronic content, each Beauty Shot bottle of 17.5ml (0.6 oz) contains at least 6.3mg hydroxytyrosol for the ideal protection against oxidative stress (an ESFA study indicates that a daily intake of 5.3mg hydroxytyrosol is a perfect protection of the cells from oxidative stress), 200mg hyaluronic, and 1000mg cannabidiol. For optimum results, each 200mg hyaluronic is divided into 50% high molecular and low molecular weight hyaluronic. The result is radiant, fresh, firm, and youthful skin, thanks to LA Dope’s beauty plump effect - beauty that comes from within and radiates outwards.

LA Dope's own low and high molecular weight hyaluronic acid is obtained by bio-fermentation and dissolved in cannabidiol in a special procedure. The contained hyaluronic acid in a special molecular structure can easily be metabolized and is available to the body at any time. Like all LA Dope products, CBD Beauty Therapy is not based on water, but on the highly-antioxidant beauty elixirs of cannabis plants.

Oliveda International Inc.

Founded in 2003 by German real estate investor Thomas Lommel, Oliveda International, Inc. is a leading international natural cosmetic company in the premium segment. The company has also developed a globally-unique wearable beauty and health technology. In addition to online sales and a global branch network of 650 retail stores, the company’s wholly owned Oliveda Deutschland GmbH subsidiary operates flagship stores, Olive Tree Pharmacy, in Berlin and Dusseldorf with plans to open new locations in Los Angeles, Taipei and Seoul. Overall, the company believes that it will be able to operate a total of 60 of its own flagship stores worldwide and increase the retail store network worldwide to 1,200 over the next five years. Through subsidiary operations, Oliveda International is the largest investor in eco-certified mountain olive trees as well as the largest conservationist in Arroyomolinos de Leó, Spain. Further information on Oliveda International can be found at http://www.oliveda.com and http://www.olivetreepeople.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Advance PR Group

619-202-7456

olvi@advanceprgroup.com



