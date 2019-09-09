CEDIA 2019: Caavo Launches Pro Models of Control Center

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caavo Inc, showcasing in Innovation Alley booth #3259 at CEDIA, today announces that it will release two pro models of the Control Center home theater hub and universal remote with APIs that allow integration with other control systems. Caavo will demonstrate its first integration with Crestron, a global leader in advanced smart home technology, at CEDIA and plans to make its APIs available to additional partners in the near future.



“We’re excited to partner with Crestron to bring installers and high-end homes unique value by transforming the TV into a single, shared-home interface to control everything connected to the TV,” said Andrew Einaudi, co-founder and CEO of Caavo Inc. “Caavo enables overlays from start home devices, like Sonos, and whole home messaging with Telescope technology on top of TV content, giving customers broader control of both their entertainment and smart home.”

With Caavo’s proprietary voice and user interface on TV, professional installers can create custom home entertainment experiences, dramatically transforming TV for their customers. Control Center simplifies integration of devices connected to the TV, reduces required programming and allows Control Center to be scaled/installed in high-end home installations.

“Crestron is extremely pleased to be working in partnership with Caavo, this unique product adds more options and value to our dealer network and clients, and we are proud to be the very first Caavo integration partner,” said John Clancy, VP Residential at Crestron.

Caavo’s pro models of Control Center will be available Q1 of 2020 in 4-port and 8-port rack mount models. The pricing for each will be announced on rollout.

For more information, please visit Caavo Inc, booth #3259, in Innovation Alley at CEDIA September 10-14, 2019.

About Caavo

Our mission is to unite entertainment for people and unite people through entertainment. Founded in 2015 by Andrew Einaudi, Ashish Aggarwal, Vinod Gopinath, and the late Blake Krikorian, Caavo currently has 75 employees and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Bengaluru, India. Caavo technology is protected by more than 80 patents and patents-pending. For more information, go to www.caavo.com .

*Caavo and Control Center are registered trademarks of Caavo Inc. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact for Caavo Inc:

media@caavo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb8565a9-54cc-415b-be05-8f8b4582a558

Caavo Control Center Control Center home theater hub and universal remote



