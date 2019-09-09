IVANS Index August 2019 Results Released

Premium renewal rates experience upward trend across nearly all major commercial lines

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, FL, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVANS®, a division of Applied Systems®, today announced the August results of the IVANS Index™, the insurance industry’s premium renewal rate index. Month over month, August experienced an uptick across nearly all of the commercial lines products, except Business Owners Policy which experienced a slight negative change. Year over year, all lines of business experienced positive premium renewal rate, except for Worker’s Compensation which remains negative.

Premium renewal rate change by line of business for August 2019 highlights include:

Commercial Auto : 4.49%, up from 4.03% last month.

: 4.49%, up from 4.03% last month. BOP: 4.15%, down from 4.28% at the end of July.

4.15%, down from 4.28% at the end of July. General Liability: 2.6%, up from 2.2% the month prior.

2.6%, up from 2.2% the month prior. Commercial Property: 4.14%, up from 4.12% in July.

4.14%, up from 4.12% in July. Umbrella: 2.92%, up from 2.72% the month prior.

2.92%, up from 2.72% the month prior. Workers’ Compensation: -2.49%, up from -3.05% last month.

“As premium renewal rates are climbing month over month, we see the market continuing to harden,” said Brian Wood, vice president of Data Products Group, IVANS Insurance Services. “This month’s IVANS Index shows increased premium pricing strategies by insurers, providing meaningful data for agencies to use during their renewal conversations with customers.”

Released on a monthly basis, IVANS Index is a data-driven report of current conditions and trends for premium rate renewal change of the most placed commercial lines of business in the insurance industry. Analyzing more than 120 million data transactions, the IVANS Index premium renewal rate change measures the premium difference year over year for a single consistent policy. Inclusive of more than 32,000 agencies and 400 insurers and MGAs, the IVANS Index is reflective of the premium rate change trends being experienced by all agencies and insurers across the U.S. insurance market. IVANS Index is available to agencies and insurers as part of Market Insights at markets.ivansinsurance.com.

Download the complete Q2 IVANS Index report here.

The IVANS logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About IVANS

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, agencies, and the insured. IVANS cloud-based software automates the distribution and servicing of insurance products. For more than 35 years, IVANS innovation and expertise has connected 32,000 independent insurance agencies and 400 MGA and insurer partners to enable millions of people to safeguard and protect what matters most in people’s lives.

Lauren Malcolm Applied Systems lmalcolm@appliedsystems.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.