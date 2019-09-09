CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CTST, JE, VAL and SRPT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST)

Class Period: November 14, 2018 - July 12, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019

According to filed complaints, CannTrust Holdings Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was growing cannabis in its Pelham greenhouse while applications for regulatory approval were still pending; (2) the Company’s Pelham greenhouse did not comply with certain regulations; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to face an inventory hold by Health Canada until the Pelham facility becomes compliant with applicable regulations; (4) as a result, the Company’s customers would face shortages and would likely seek product from CannTrust’s competitors; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE)

Class Period: November 9, 2017 - August 19, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

Allegations: Just Energy Group Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company experienced customer enrollment and nonpayment issues; (2) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur an impairment charge to its accounts receivable; (3) as a result, the Company lacked adequate internal control over its financial reporting; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL)

Class Period: April 11, 2019 - July 31, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 21, 2019

Allegations: Valaris plc made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company was plagued by a weak ultra-deepwater segment, massive cash usage, and significant negative cash flow; (ii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s second quarter 2019 results; (iii) the merger leading to Valaris’s establishment could not deliver on its touted benefits; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT)

Class Period: September 6, 2017 - August 19, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 29, 2019

Allegations: Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) golodirsen, Sarepta's drug for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, posed significant safety risks to patients; (ii) consequently, the New Drug Application package for golodirsen’s accelerated approval was unlikely to receive Food and Drug Administration approval; and (iii) as a result, Sarepta’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

