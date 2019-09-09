Grant Fitz Hired as EFI’s New Chief Financial Officer

EFI’s Marc Olin to assume Chief Operating Officer role

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics For Imaging , Inc. has named veteran tech finance executive Grant Fitz as its new chief financial officer. Fitz replaces long-time EFI executive Marc Olin, who will assume the COO role at EFI. Fitz, who assumes his new CFO duties today, brings nearly 30 years of financial and operational experience overseeing accounting, business support, and financial planning and analysis in the print marketing, tech and automotive fields.



“Having worked with Grant at Xerox, I know him to be a thoughtful and insightful executive and a dynamic, resourceful CFO,” said EFI Chairman and CEO Jeff Jacobson. “I am excited to have him join our team to establish new financial strategies that give us the ability to drive deeper engagement and even stronger innovation in our customer offerings.

“I also wish to express my appreciation to Marc – one of the longest-serving members of EFI’s senior leadership team,” Jacobson continued. “He steered the company’s finances and helped shape strategy through an extended growth period. I look forward to working closely with Marc into the future in his COO role.”

Fitz has a proven track record as a talented and strategic finance leader. He comes to EFI from Valassis, a leading print and digital marketing technology and consumer engagement company, where he also served as the CFO. Prior to that, he was the corporate vice president and CFO at Xerox® Technology.

Fitz also held a number of senior leadership positions at General Motors, both in Europe and the United States, and served as GM’s first chief risk officer. He also worked as the senior vice president and CFO of Nexteer Automotive, a global automotive steering systems company.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial and operations engineering from the University of Michigan and a Master of Business Administration from the Krannert School of Management at Purdue University. Fitz also serves as a board member for Blink Charging.

About EFI

EFI™ is a global technology company, based in Silicon Valley, and is leading the worldwide transformation from analog to digital imaging. We are passionate about fueling customer success with products that increase competitiveness and boost productivity. To do that, we develop breakthrough technologies for the manufacturing of signage, packaging, textiles, ceramic tiles, and personalized documents, with a wide range of printers, inks, digital front ends, and a comprehensive business and production workflow suite that transforms and streamlines the entire production process. (www.efi.com)

Follow EFI online:

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/EFIPrint

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/efiprint

Find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/EFIPrint

View us on YouTube: www.youtube.com/EFIDigitalPrintTech

NOTE TO EDITORS: The EFI logo is a registered trademarks of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. in the U.S. and/or certain other countries. EFI is a trademark of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. in the U.S. and/or certain other countries. Xerox is a registered trademark of Xerox in the United States and/or other countries. All other terms and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners, and are hereby acknowledged.

Nothing herein should be construed as a warranty in addition to the express warranty statements provided with EFI products and services.

Contact:

David Lindsay, EFI

+1 404 931 7760

david.lindsay@efi.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.