Global LED Panel Light Markets: Analysis & Outlook, 2019 to 2024

The global LED panel light market was worth US$ 15.02 Billion in 2018. According to estimates, the market is anticipated to exceed US$ 32.28 Billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 13.86% during 2019-2024.



LED panel light is a type of lighting fixture that is highly energy efficient and cost-effective, long-lasting, gives uniform light output, and requires less maintenance. Owing to these advantages, it is rapidly replacing conventional fluorescent ceiling lights and is considered one of the best lighting alternatives for indoor settings. Due to good structural design for heat dissipation and light emitting on sides, LED panel lights can disperse heat quickly which helps to extend their life span.



Nowadays, the demand for these lights is high across the globe as they are available in various shapes, sizes and designs that are suitable for offices and conference rooms, hotels and restaurants, showrooms and malls, hospitals and laboratories, and educational institutes.



Unlike fluorescent light fixtures, LED panel lights have no-restrike delays and can start instantly and can be easily installed in fast retrofitting situations. Apart from this, these lights are rapidly gaining preference in highly controlled environments owing to their advanced features including dimmability, remote plug and play drivers, maintained three hours emergency options, compatibility with building controls, motion sensors and timers.



They are also being considered as a green alternative to traditional light fixtures as they are constructed with non-hazardous materials such as high-grade extruded aluminum and steel which have no disposal issues. Owing to these benefits, governments of various nations are also encouraging the use of LED panel lights to conserve energy and promote environmental protection.



Moreover, with the advancements in the LED technology, manufacturers have launched LED products in new color variants, which is further contributing to their demand.



Breakup by Application



Retrofit

Retail & Hospitality

Outdoor

Offices

Architectural

Residential

Industrial

Retrofit currently represents the largest application segment, accounting for the majority of the global LED lighting market share. Retrofitting of existing lighting fixtures with LED lights has gained immense popularity in both the indoor and outdoor lighting segments.



Regional Insights



India

China

Europe

United States

Japan

Brazil

Russia

Others

On the geographical front, China exhibits a clear dominance in the global LED lighting market. The increasing number of malls, hotels and other commercial complexes in the country have escalated the demand for LED lights.



Competitive Landscape



The market is highly concentrated with the presence of a few small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:



Nichia

Osram

Samsung Electronics

Everlight Electronics

LG Innotek

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global LED Lighting Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 LED Panel Light Market

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market by LED Products: LED Lamps, Modules and Fixtures

5.6.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

5.6.2 Market Forecast

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Primary Raw Materials Suppliers

5.9.2 LED Chip Manufacturers

5.9.3 LED Package and Module Manufacturers

5.9.4 Lighting Products, Electronic Products and Automotive Part Manufacturers

5.9.5 Product Distribution

5.9.6 End Users

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.11 Key Success and Risk Factors for LED Panel Light Manufacturers

5.12 Comparative Analysis of CFL and LED

5.13 Price Analysis

5.13.1 Key Price Indicators

5.13.2 Price Structure



6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 India

6.2 China

6.3 Europe

6.4 United States

6.5 Japan

6.6 Brazil

6.7 Russia

6.8 Others



7 Market by Application

7.1 Retrofit

7.2 Retail & Hospitality

7.3 Outdoor

7.4 Offices

7.5 Architectural

7.6 Residential

7.7 Industrial



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Structure

8.2 Market Breakup by Key Players



9 LED Panel Light Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview and Specifications

9.2 Key Features and Advantages

9.3 Key Application Areas

9.3.1 Offices and Conference Rooms

9.3.2 Hotels and Restaurants

9.3.3 Showrooms and Malls

9.3.4 Hospitals and Laboratories

9.4 Popular Shapes and Sizes

9.4.1 LED Panel Light Box Series (Square)

9.4.2 LED Panel Light Slim Series (Round)

9.4.3 LED Panel Light Slim Series (Square)

9.4.4 LED Panel Light Slim Series (Rectangular)

9.5 Design Material Alternatives

9.5.1 Extruded Aluminium Frame

9.5.2 Steel Sheet Frame

9.5.3 Steel Sheet Frame Coated/Finished with White Powder

9.5.4 Metallized or White Reflector

9.5.5 Clear or Matted Lens

9.6 Manufacturing Process

9.7 Raw Material Requirements

9.8 Raw Material Pictures



10 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

10.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

10.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

10.3 Plant Machinery

10.4 Machinery Pictures

10.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

10.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

10.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

10.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

10.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

10.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

10.11 Other Capital Investments



11 Loans and Financial Assistance



12 Project Economics

12.1 Capital Cost of the Project

12.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

12.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

12.4 Taxation and Depreciation

12.5 Income Projections

12.6 Expenditure Projections

12.7 Financial Analysis

12.8 Profit Analysis



13 Key Player Profiles



