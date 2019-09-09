Hillsdale College Ranked 64 Of 100 Best National Liberal Arts College

Ranking from U.S. News and World Report is highest to date for Hillsdale

/EIN News/ -- Hillsdale, Mich., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillsdale College has been ranked 64th on the U.S. News and World Report’s list of Best National Liberal Arts Colleges, its highest ranking to date. The College is also ranked first among liberal arts colleges in Michigan.

“We are pleased to see Hillsdale ranked once again as one of the nation’s top liberal arts colleges,” said Christopher VanOrman, Hillsdale College Provost. “While outside rankings are important, we are most proud of the dedication of our faculty, staff, and students. Our 9:1 student-faculty ratio and small class sizes foster close student-faculty relationships and a rigorous, interactive academic environment that have distinguished Hillsdale College since its founding in 1844.”

Hillsdale College has been recognized among the top 100 liberal arts colleges in the nation by U.S. News and World Report each year since 2013. Hillsdale moved 12 spots up the list from its 2019 ranking and received the highest ranking of all Michigan schools listed.

Annually, U.S. News and World Report assesses and ranks the best national universities and liberal arts colleges and regional universities and liberal arts colleges. It also publishes rankings for several specialty categories. The rankings are based on a school’s score out of 100, calculating a host of factors, including evaluation by academic peers and high school guidance counselors, graduation and retention rates, student selectivity, alumni giving, and faculty resources. For more information, visit usnews.com/colleges.

About Hillsdale College

Hillsdale College is an independent liberal arts college located in southern Michigan. Founded in 1844, the College has built a national reputation through its classical liberal arts core curriculum and its principled refusal to accept federal or state taxpayer subsidies, even indirectly in the form of student grants or loans. It also conducts an outreach effort promoting civil and religious liberty, including a free monthly speech digest, Imprimis, with a circulation of more than 4.5 million. For more information, visit hillsdale.edu.

