Global Dermal Facial Fillers Market Outlook, 2019-2024 - Segmented by Material Type, Product Origin, and Region

The global dermal facial fillers market reached a value of US$ 2.3 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, we expect this market to reach a value of US$ 4.2 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.4% during 2019-2024.



This report provides a deep insight into the global dermal facial fillers market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Market Drivers



The dermal facial fillers market is strongly being driven by an increase in the number of people seeking treatment for facial wrinkles and scarring. This increase has occurred on account of a continuous rise in an imbalance diet, stress and insomnia.



Another major driver of this market is the fact that this treatment is non-invasive and has does not take a long period of time to be conducted.



Moreover, there has been a decrease in the number of complexities which occur post-surgery. In addition to this, the surgery does not have a prominent scarring as it requires very small incisions which has positively influenced the overall growth of the market.



Other factors that are catalysing the growth of this market include a rising ageing population, increasing disposable incomes and raising awareness through social media platforms such as youtube and Instagram.



Market Summary



Based on the material type, the market has been segmented into temporary fillers, semi-permanent fillers and permanent fillers. Currently, temporary fillers dominate the market, holding the largest share.



Based on the product origin, the market has been segmented into natural and synthetic.



Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Allergan, Galderma, Merz Pharma, AQTIS Medical, Bioha Laboratories, Cynosure, Cosmoderm, ColBar LifeScience, Techderm, Regenerative Medical System, Suneva Medical, Sanofi, SciVision Biotech, Speciality European Pharma, Syneron, Ulthera and Visionmed.



