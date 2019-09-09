Flywire Executives Part of Boston FinTech Week

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire will play an active role at Boston FinTech Week 2019 which runs today through Thursday, September 12th. CEO Mike Massaro, EVP/GM Healthcare John Talaga, and EVP Global Marketing Allison Macleod will each participate in different panel discussions at the event.



Boston FinTech Week covers every major sector in financial services and highlights the efforts of startups, institutions, data providers, venture capitalists, universities, and more. It offers education and awareness about new industry initiatives and leadership, as well as unprecedented exposure to Boston’s largest FinTech network. All sessions are free and open to everyone.

Flywire Panel Session Details:

FinTech Coming to a Doctor Near You

Thursday, September 12th; 10:00 - 11:00 AM

Boston Public Library | Rabb Lecture Hall

700 Boylston St, Boston

Why isn’t paying your doctor as easy as paying at a restaurant (or with Uber!)? This session brings together the managing partner of a leading venture capital firm with leaders from two local startups that are solving the problems of booking appointments, understanding what’s owed, and paying at checkout (or later). They will discuss the next big verticalization of payments and what the medical experience will look like for patients in the future.

John Talaga, EVP & GM Healthcare, Flywire

David Jegen, Managing Partner, F-Prime Capital

Rajesh Vodiiraju, Founder / CEO, HealthiPASS

Personalization of Payments in a Purpose-Driven Market

Thursday, September 12; 12:00 - 1:00 PM

Babson Boston Campus | 9th Floor

100 High Street, Boston

Solving industry and consumer payment challenges can no longer be addressed with a one-size fits all approach. With consumers and payers having more choice and control than ever before, the payments industry is undergoing a massive shift. This session will dive into the current state of global payments and the opportunities on the horizon to create impactful and inclusive outcomes with personalized payment solutions.

Mike Massaro, CEO, Flywire

Michelle Ziolkowski, SVP, Head of Global Payables: Treasury, Merchant & Payment Solutions, Wells Fargo

Why is Boston the City of Champions for FinTech?

Thursday, Sept. 12th; 3:30 - 4:30 PM

Harvard Club of Boston | 38th Floor

1 Federal St, Boston

The Bay Area is no longer the epicenter of FinTech. Payment technology startups like BlueSnap, Flywire and MineralTree have joined established players such as Bank of America in calling Boston home, and all of these companies are now revolutionizing the industry from the east coast. A panel of payments industry experts will discuss why Boston is a hotbed for FinTech investment and how these companies are currently addressing the most significant challenges in the industry.

Ralph Dangelmaier, CEO, BlueSnap

Chris Grosse, Vice President, Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Allison MacLeod, EVP, Global Marketing, Flywire

Micah Remley, CEO, Mineral Tree

