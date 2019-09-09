YRC Freight Announces the Opening of Its New St. Cloud, Minnesota Service Center

/EIN News/ -- OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YRC Freight, a leading transportation provider for industrial, commercial and retail goods, specializing in solutions for businesses across North America, is proud to announce today the official opening of its service center located at 8125 Old Highway Road N., St. Cloud, Minnesota. This new addition to our network provides the ability to better meet the growing needs of our customers.



The St. Cloud facility’s 16 dock doors provide YRC Freight with enhanced coverage for the St. Paul and St. Cloud markets. The service center’s location decreases the average miles to customers from 122 miles to 29 miles. Reducing the longer stem times from St. Paul will help increase productivity at St. Paul and improve customer service for our St. Cloud area customers.

The new facility will also help ease congestion, as nearly half of the St. Cloud freight will bypass the St. Paul distribution center and load direct to/from Chicago.

“Here at YRC Freight, we work to continually enhance our services for the benefit of our customers. It’s how shipping is done,” states YRC Freight President T.J. O’Connor.

For more details on how this new service center and the entire YRC Freight network can improve your shipping, visit us online at yrcfreight.com or call 1-800-610-6500.

About YRC Freight

YRC Freight, a leading transporter of industrial, commercial, and retail goods, specializes in less-than-truckload (LTL) and short-haul shipping solutions for businesses. Based in Overland Park, Kansas, YRC Freight provides comprehensive North American coverage and offers a broad portfolio of services to bring flexibility and reliability to customers' supply chains. YRC Freight is a subsidiary of YRC Worldwide Inc., the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

