Therapeutic Solutions International Reports NanoStilbene™ Protects the Immune System from Cancer Chemotherapy

Newly Discovered Properties of NanoStilbene Potentially Allows Company to Address $3.9 Billion Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market

/EIN News/ -- OCEANSIDE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Therapeutics Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI) announced today new data and the filing of a patent application covering the ability of NanoStilbene™ [1] and its active ingredient, pterostilbene, at accelerating recovery of blood cells after treatment with chemotherapy.



Neutropenia is an abnormally low number of neutrophils (a type of white blood cell) in the blood. Neutropenia, if severe, significantly increases the risk of life-threatening infection. Neutropenia is often a side effect of the treatment of cancer with chemotherapy or radiation therapy.

In animals treated with the chemotherapeutic agent 5-fluorouracil, recovery of white blood cells occurred significantly faster in animals that also received NanoStilbene™ as compared to animals that received a placebo. The results were replicated with other types of chemotherapy including high dose cyclophosphamide and busulfan.

"We have previously reported that NanoStilbene™ can synergize with low dose cyclophosphamide at increasing immune response and killing of cancer [2]," said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company. "This new data supports the possibility of using NanoStilbene™ in many cancer patients who are taking chemotherapy, in order to protect the patients from the side effects of chemotherapy. In many cases, patients receiving chemotherapy have reduced white blood cells, which causes various types of infectious disease."

Currently, drugs such as Neulasta™ and Neupogen™ are used for increasing white blood cells in cancer patients taking chemotherapy. Unfortunately, these drugs cannot be taken prophylactically, and are highly expensive. According to Fierce Pharma, Neulasta™ had sales of $3.8 billion in 2018 [3]. More importantly, NanoStilbene possesses direct cancer-inhibitory properties, meaning that potentially it not only prevents chemotherapy-associated side effects but also increases the activity of the chemotherapy to kill cancer.

"I am impressed by the wide spectrum activity of the NanoStilbene™ product. It is very rare to find a therapy that concurrently suppresses the growth of cancer, stimulates the immune system, and protects the bone marrow from chemotherapy-induced toxicity," said Dr. Feng Lin, Chief Scientific Officer of the Company. "Since NanoStilbene™ is already on the market as a nutraceutical, I anticipate it will rapidly be utilized by informed patients who are suffering from cancer."

NanoStilbene is a nanoemulsion of nanoparticle pterostilbene in the range of 75-100nm at a concentration of 200mg per milliliter. Nanoparticle therapeutics is an emerging treatment modality for cancer and other inflammatory disorders. The National Cancer Institute has recognized nanotechnology as an emerging field with the potential to revolutionize modern medicine for the detection, treatment, and prevention of cancer.

"This Company was founded not only to advance great science but more importantly, to help patients for which limited options exist. The development of NanoStilbene™, we believe, offers the potential of a new generation of non-toxic compounds that concurrently stimulate the immune system while suppressing cancer at the same time," said Timothy Dixon, President, and CEO of the Company.



About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. Immune modulation refers to the ability to upregulate (make more active) or downregulate (make less active) one's immune system. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com and e-commerce at www.youcanordernow.com.



[1] https://mynanostilbene.com/?page_id=159

[2] https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/07/29/1892915/0/en/NanoStilbene-Nutraceutical-Shown-to-Increase-Ability-of-Cyclophosphamide-Chemotherapy-to-Suppress-Cancer.html

[3] https://www.fiercepharma.com/special-report/9-neulasta

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous risk factors as set forth in our SEC filings. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to product launch timing, revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future collaboration agreements, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

ir@tsoimail.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.