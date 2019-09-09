DZS Selected by GTD Group for Whole Home Managed Wi-Fi

MESH Enabled Managed Wi-Fi with Cloud-based Analytics for the Smart Connected Home

/EIN News/ -- OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in fiber access transformation for enterprise and service provider networks, announced that GTD Group, a Chilean Telecommunication and TIC Services company, has selected DZS as its provider for Whole Home Wi-Fi.

Founded in 1980, GTD Group is an industry leader in delivering Wi-Fi services to hundreds of thousands of residential and enterprise subscribers. GTD has six Business Units with a presence in Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Spain, and is focused on providing high-quality solutions and services to their customers.



Working closely with GTD, DZS implemented a rigorous set of requirements that enabled the deployment of a premium managed Wi-Fi solution for GTD’s customer base, while allowing it to use its existing provisioning methodology and infrastructure. DZS’s agile, customization-friendly, development methodology produced customer-specific firmware images that allowed it to excel during field trials and was a key competitive differentiator.



“Even with the best available bandwidth, internet subscribers do not always have an optimal experience given the many variables that exist when they connect using Wi-Fi,” said Rodrigo Jaramillo, Head of Access Engineering for GTD Group. “GTD Group helps to simplify and improve the life of their customers using the technology, and with Whole Home Wi-Fi from DZS, we are able to deliver customers a superior, consistent Smart Home experience by maximizing the performance for all screens and devices.”



Designed to take greater advantage of cloud-based analytics, DZS MESH-2100 implements a state of the art TR-069 compliant data model that includes the latest advancements in MESH technology; the same technology that is also being applied across DZS’s industry leading family of residential ONT/gateways for the smart connected home. Whole home Wi-Fi combined with richer and more robust end-to-end management make DZS an even higher value supplier to service providers.



“Freedom of Choice and open broadband interoperability is fueling the accelerated growth of the IoT, and this philosophy is at the heart of our Wi-Fi offerings for the connected home,” said Antonio Jonusas, Vice President, DZS CALA Sales. “Whole Home Wi-Fi provides simplified auto-configuration / installation, automatic software upgrades and a detailed connected home analytics suite that accurately pinpoints and clarifies overall service quality.”



More information is also available at https://dzsi.com/mesh/

Watch Whole Home Wi-Fi Webinar at https://info.dasanzhone.com/wifi-r



About DZS, Inc.



DZS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) is a global leader in network access solutions for service providers and enterprise networks. The company provides a wide array of reliable, value-add networking technologies—including broadband access, mobile backhaul, Ethernet switching, Passive Optical LAN, and software-defined networks—to a diverse customer base that includes more than 1,000 of the world’s most innovative network operators. DASAN Zhone Solutions headquartered in Oakland, California, USA, with operations in more than 20 countries worldwide.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and product names are all subject to change without notice.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under federal securities laws. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ, include commercial acceptance of the Company’s products; competition in the communications equipment market; the Company’s ability to execute on its strategy and operating plans; and economic conditions. See also the risk factors in the Company’s Form 10-K and other SEC filings available at www.sec.gov . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

