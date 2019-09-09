HSBC Standardizes on Zoom for Enterprise Communications

Global Bank to Roll Out Video-First Communications Platform Worldwide

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) today announced that HSBC, one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations, will standardize on Zoom. With licenses available for over 290,000 users and Conference Room Connectors to over 5,500 hardware endpoints, this enterprise-wide deployment represents both Zoom’s largest account sold by initial revenue and a new phase of modern communication and collaboration for HSBC. BT Group is acting as the integration partner.



HSBC will consolidate all of its communications services onto Zoom’s video-first unified communications platform, including video conferencing, audio conferencing, and screen sharing across mobile, desktop, and conference rooms, for both internal and external meetings. By standardizing on Zoom, HSBC will consolidate costs and create an enhanced, frictionless experience for end users.

“I am proud to welcome HSBC to the Zoom family,” said Eric S. Yuan, CEO of Zoom. “My team looks forward to continuing to work with HSBC to provide their users frictionless communications experiences, quickly innovate new features and functionality, and deliver them happiness every day.”

About Zoom:

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless video environment. Our easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices around the world. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom_us .

Zoom Press Relations:

Priscilla Barolo

Manager, Communications for Zoom

press@zoom.us



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.