Paycor Appoints Adam Ante as Chief Financial Officer

Human Capital Management Company Expands Executive Team to Drive Next Phase of Growth

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Capital Management (HCM) company Paycor today announced it has appointed Adam Ante as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), where he will lead the finance and accounting strategy. Ante joined Paycor in March 2017 as Vice President of Finance. Since December 2018, Adam has served as interim CFO.



Ante brings more than a decade of experience working with high-growth companies to his role as CFO at Paycor. Previously, Ante was CFO of the Merchant Bank Channel at Worldpay (formerly known as Vantiv). Prior to CFO, Ante served many years in senior finance roles at the company, where he was responsible for business and enterprise valuation, mergers and acquisitions, investor relations support, forecasting and planning and business case development, among others. Ante began his career in retirement services with Union Central Life Insurance Company.

Additionally, Ante has held positions on the Board of Directors for Heartprints, a non-profit organization that works to improve the lives of youth, families and communities by diminishing educational poverty. He also served on the program review committee for the United Way of Greater Cincinnati.

Ante served eight years in the U.S. Army Reserve and deployed to Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003.

Paycor is one of the largest private companies in the Greater Cincinnati area. The company recently reported to the Cincinnati Business Courier more than $300 million in revenue for fiscal year 2019 (which ended in July 2019), nearly 2,000 employees and 42,000 clients, including the Cincinnati Reds and Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden. Paycor plans for continued success for fiscal year 2020 through additional employee support, product innovation and client growth.



Supporting Quotes

“We’re proud to fill this key executive position from within our team,” said Raul Villar, Jr., CEO at Paycor. “Adam has all of the attributes we are seeking in our leadership team: strong domain expertise, experience with scale, a proven track record and the drive and energy to take Paycor to the next level. We’re excited to continue our partnership with Adam and look forward to his leadership and support on the path of Paycor’s continued growth.”

“I am honored to have the opportunity to officially join the executive team and be a supporting pillar for future company success,” said Adam Ante, CFO at Paycor.



Supporting Resources

About Paycor

More than 40,000 small and medium-sized businesses nationwide trust Paycor to help them engage, manage and develop their people. Paycor is known for delivering the best HCM solution for the mid-market, but what makes us legendary is the total customer experience we provide, from responsive service and user-friendly design to expert partnership and thought leadership. Our unique combination of technology and expertise helps customers streamline every aspect of people management so they can focus on what they know best—their business and their mission. To learn how Paycor can help you make a difference, visit www.paycor.com.



