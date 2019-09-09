COMIC RELIEF USA ANNOUNCES ALISON MOORE AS NEW CEO

/EIN News/ --

New York, NY, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Comic Relief USA, the American charity using the power of entertainment to drive positive change to help those who need it the most, and the organization behind Red Nose Day, has announced that Alison Moore has joined the organization as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Moore comes to Comic Relief USA with extensive experience as a top executive in the media and technology industries, where she has successfully expanded business operations and growth initiatives for a number of content-driven organizations and world-renowned brands.

Most recently, Moore served as Chief Business Officer, Beauty Collection at Condé Nast, overseeing the brand strategy, monetization, and operations for women-focused brands, such as Glamour and Allure. Prior to Condé Nast, Moore was Chief Revenue Officer at SoundCloud, the global digital music and audio platform, and previously held senior positions at NBC Universal and HBO, focusing on digital consumer experiences, brand development and consumer engagement strategies.

“It is truly incredible what the Comic Relief USA team and its key partners have accomplished over the last five years,” said Alison Moore, CEO, Comic Relief USA. “I am amazed by the enormous response Red Nose Day has generated in the US, motivating millions of people each year to join the fight against child poverty. I am very excited to work alongside this talented and passionate team as we build new, innovative strategies to drive Comic Relief’s impact across the world.”

In addition to her previous corporate roles, Moore is active in the entrepreneurship space, working with socially conscious start-ups and incubators. She is also a Board member of TRACE, the leading global media, entertainment and brand platform for connected Afro-Urban millennials.

John Makinson, Board Member and Chair of the Board of Directors said, “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Alison to Comic Relief. She has an abundance of relevant skills and experience for the role and, just as important, the energy and commitment to build on the achievements of our early years. Alison is excited to be joining us, and we could not be happier that she has decided to make Comic Relief her new home.”

Richard Curtis, Vice President of the Board and Co-founder of Comic Relief said, “I’m very thrilled to welcome Alison Moore to the Comic Relief family. She’s a person of great integrity, heart and charm - all the things the organization hopes to embody. That is matched with a really interesting career, a record of innovation and delivery. It’s a great day for us - and therefore we trust for millions of kids with hard lives, at home and abroad, who we will be able to serve because of her leadership and passion.”

###

About Comic Relief USA

Comic Relief USA, also known as Comic Relief, Inc., is a registered U.S. 501(c)(3) public charity. It harnesses the power of entertainment to drive positive change to help those who need it most in America and around the world. Campaigns include Red Nose Day, Idol Gives Back, and Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief.

About Red Nose Day

Red Nose Day USA is a fundraising campaign run by the non-profit organization Comic Relief USA, also known as Comic Relief Inc., a registered U.S. 501(c)(3) public charity. Red Nose Day started in the U.K., built on the foundation that the power of entertainment can drive positive change, and has raised over $1 billion since the campaign’s founding in 1988.



Red Nose Day launched in the U.S. in 2015 with a mission to end child poverty, and has raised over $190 million to date. Money raised supports programs that ensure children in need are safe, healthy and educated, both in America and around the world. Red Nose Day has received generous support from millions of Americans, hundreds of celebrities and many outstanding partners, including Walgreens, NBC, Mars, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. For more information about Red Nose Day USA and its impact, visit www.rednoseday.org. Follow @RedNoseDayUSA on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Attachment

Brooke Wood Comic Relief Inc. 917 557 1232 b.wood@comicrelief.org Kevin Maloney One Hundred 212 601 8207 kevin.maloney@porternovelli.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.