goeasy Launches New easyfinancial Brand Campaign

New fall campaign highlights the company’s vision of helping non-prime Canadians see the possibility of better tomorrows, as they improve their financial future

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), a leading provider of financial services for non-prime Canadians, today announced the launch of a new fully integrated brand campaign for its consumer lending division, easyfinancial. The campaign is focused on bringing to life the company’s vision of helping to put its customers on a path to a better tomorrow as they improve their credit and graduate to prime lending.



“For the over 7 million Canadians with non-prime credit, the future can feel full of uncertainty. Our role is to be a trusted partner our consumers can turn to, providing them with more than just the financial relief they need today,” said Andrea Fiederer, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, goeasy Ltd. “With 1 in 3 of our customers graduating to prime credit, and 60% increasing their credit score within 12 months of borrowing from us, our products and services are designed to give them confidence that they can improve their financial situation for the long-term. The campaign highlights that financial relief goes beyond getting a loan and is about the better tomorrow’s our customers can achieve when we partner with them on their journey.”

easyfinancial’s national media campaign will leverage TV, radio, print, out of home in the greater Toronto area, and digital channels to reinforce the company’s brand narrative of providing better tomorrows. This integrated media approach supporting easyfinancial’s brand message will feature two new TV spots, one which will debut in the Fall and another in the Spring of 2020. The campaign’s emotional stories focus on authentic and relatable human moments that highlight the benefit of taking a step forward today, to ensure a better financial tomorrow.

The company’s first 30-second television commercial which can be seen here launches in English on September 9 and airs on both specialty and conventional channels. The campaign creative was developed by creative agency Arrivals + Departures , who have been goeasy’s agency of record since 2015. Media planning and buying was led by True Media .

“goeasy has had 17 straight years of profitable revenue growth and has recently surpassed a $1 billion consumer loan portfolio, but their success goes far beyond their financial results. The company is a true Canadian success story that takes great care of its customers and employees through the award-winning culture it has created,” said Mike Bevacqua, Partner and President at Arrivals + Departures. “It’s easy for brands to create functional work driven by products and services. However, we love it when our clients like easyfinancial have the courage to tell real human stories that truly represent their brand.”

About goeasy Ltd.

goeasy Ltd. , is a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, that provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome and easyfinancial divisions. With a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, goeasy aspires to help put Canadians on a path to a better financial future, as they rebuild their credit and graduate to prime lending. Customers can transact seamlessly with easyhome and easyfinancial through an omni-channel model that includes online and mobile, as well through 400 leasing and lending locations across Canada supported by more than 1,900 employees. Throughout the company’s history, it has served over 1 million Canadians and originated over $3.3 billion in loans, with 1 in 3 customers graduating to prime credit and 60% increasing their credit score within 12 months of borrowing.

goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards including Waterstone Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Achievers Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America and the Digital Finance Institute’s Canada’s Top 50 FinTech Companies. The company and its employees believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which it operates and has raised over $2.5 million to support its long-standing partnerships with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada and Habitat for Humanity.

goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY” and goeasy’s convertible debentures are traded on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY-DB”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s. Visit www.goeasy.com.

About Arrivals + Departures

Arrivals + Departures is a creative agency with offices in Toronto and Halifax that helps brands navigate the changing world around them. A national, independently owned advertising agency, we harness the collective passion and perspective of our people to see the world differently for our clients’ brands. Established in 1997 as Extreme Group, we merged with Blammo Worldwide in 2016 and formed Arrivals + Departures working with leading Clients including Fallsview Casino Resort, SkipTheDishes, and CAA South Central Ontario.

Media Contacts:

Stacey Brown | goeasy Ltd.

Director, Communications & Public Relations

sbrown@goeasy.com

(647) 796-1384

Mike Bevacqua | Arrivals + Departures

Partner, President - Toronto

mike.bevacqua@arrivalsdepartures.com

(416) 529-4946



