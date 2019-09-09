LinkResPet (OTC: LRSV) Explores Expansion Into Pet Functional Supplement Space

The company is looking to build on its existing CBD product offer for pets



LinkResPet ("The Company"), a subsidiary of Link Reservations Inc. (OTC: LRSV), a company providing cannabidiol (CBD) products especially tailored for pets, is exploring expanding into the pet functional supplement space. The Company markets CBD solutions for dogs, cats and horses and is researching the nutraceutical market prospects in order to deliver 100% natural, functional supplements for companion animals.

Pet owners are increasingly changing the way they treat their animals and their health issues. As pet humanization develops, consumers are growing more concerned about their pets’ health and safety and are subsequently becoming more educated about labelling and ingredients in pet nutrition, resulting in more awareness and demand for healthy food alternatives and supplements. This is reflected on the growth of the global pet nutraceutical market. Valued at $6.3billion in 2019 and expected to reach $8billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 4.8%, the sector is led by the north-American market.

A 2017 study from Research in Veterinary Practice mentions how functional supplements and nutraceuticals can improve satiety and reduce postprandial glucose and insulin concentrations in cats and dogs, thus reducing diabetes-related comorbidity. Other ingredients have shown to modify the intestinal microflora in dogs and cats, reduce the concentration of blood cholesterol and have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, amongst others.

LinkResPet is exploring the market’s potential and window to expand into developing nutraceutical products and functional supplement-based solutions for pets. The Company already uses CBD as a base for its LinkResPet products due to its an anti-inflammatory, anticonvulsant, antiemetic (controlling nausea and vomiting) and anxiolytic (relieving anxiety) properties. The new functional supplements would sit under the LinkResPet brand and contain the existing CBD base element but stacked with functional ingredients to promote further health benefits beyond the ones CBD already provides.

“As humans are increasingly involved in the health and diet of their beloved pets, we believe that expanding into the market of nutraceuticals definitely aligns with our core business of providing the highest quality natural solutions for animals. We want to work on different CBD based solutions and supplements that can help the overall health of animals and make a positive difference in their life. Be it pets battling with obesity, diabetes, anxiety or simply bad breath, there is a realm of opportunities out there and the answer is simple: provide a healthy, well balanced diet with all the power of natural functional ingredients.”

Functional foods contain ingredients fortified with a nutrient that provides health-promoting properties over and above its usual nutritional value. They are understood to be useful for promoting health and wellness as well as reducing disease risks and possess demonstrated physiological benefits. Nutraceuticals , lie under the functional foods umbrella and are commodities derived from foods, but used in the medicinal form of pills, capsules or liquids.

For more information about LinkResPet please see: www.linkrespet.com

About LinkResPet and Link Reservations Inc.

LinkResPet, a subsidiary of Link Reservations Inc (OTC: LRSV), is CBD Petcare provider dedicated to improving the health and life conditions of pets worldwide. Developing and marketing hemp-based CBD products for cats, dogs and horses, Link Reservations Inc is currently present in Europe and in the US. A pioneer in the area, LinkResPet products can be bought online on: www.linkrespet.com /shop

Forward-Looking Statements & Disclaimers:

The information in this Press Release includes certain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Securities Laws, as that term is defined in section 27a of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21e of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this document, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Investors are cautioned that such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date of this release except as required by law.

LinkResPet/Link Reservations Inc.

61 Bridge Street

Kington

Herefordshire HR5 3DJ

United Kingdom

www.linkrespet.com

+44 330 808 0897

info@linkreservationsinc.com



