PM Consulting Group Recognized As A Top 100 MBE

/EIN News/ -- TOWSON, Md., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PM Consulting Group (PMCG) is pleased to announce it has been named a 2019 Top 100 MBE winner by The Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council (CRMSDC).



This prestigious award recognizes owners of minority business enterprises in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia who have demonstrated exceptional entrepreneurial accomplishments, a high level of professionalism, and have made substantial contributions to their community.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Top 100 MBE,” said Walter Barnes III, president of PM Consulting Group. “This award speaks to the talent, dedication and hard-work of our staff that strives to deliver great value for our clients.”

The Top 100 MBE recognition comes on the heels of PMCG being named to the Inc. 5000 list. The company is enjoying rapid growth and winning new contracts on the strength of its unparalleled client service and expertise.

Sharon R. Pinder, CRMSDC’s president and CEO, says, “Our board of directors and our corporate members congratulate the 2019 Top 100 MBEs® on their stellar accomplishments. We are proud to add this year’s class of winners to our circle of leadership.”

The Top 100 MBE Awards® will be presented at the CRMSDC’s 38th Annual Leaders and Legends Awards Ceremony, on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the MGM National Harbor.

About PM Consulting Group

PM Consulting Group (PMCG) is an SBA Certified 8(a), Hubzone, and MDOT Certified MBE firm that delivers professional and management consulting solutions to federal and state government clients. Established in 2008, PMCG specializes in program and project management support for various types of projects/acquisitions. Our focused approach to project management enables the flexibility required to successfully deliver projects on schedule and within budget. Visit us at www.pmconsultinggroupllc.com ; 410-512-6557.

PM Consulting Group is listed under the GSA Professional Services Schedule (PSS) under contract number GS-00F-166GA.

Contact: Jim Lubinskas

Phone: (703) 907.9103

Email: jlubinskas@spirecomm.com







