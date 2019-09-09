Golden Leaf Holdings Expands Management Team

Former Nike executive Stan Grissinger named President, Erin Hills promoted to Senior Vice President, Operations

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE: GLH) (OTCQB: GLDFF) (“Golden Leaf” or the “Company”), a pioneer cannabis solutions company and dispensary operator built around recognized brands, announced two new key additions to its executive management team with the hiring of Stan Grissinger as President and the promotion of Erin Hills to Senior Vice President, Operations. Both Mr. Grissinger and Ms. Hills will report directly to CEO Jeffrey Yapp.



“Stan and Erin are strong, experienced leaders that have proven track records in driving growth and raising global brand awareness. This added depth will be crucial as Golden Leaf launches several high-value initiatives in the coming months,” commented Golden Leaf CEO Jeff Yapp. “The cannabis marketplace is incredibly dynamic and the additions of Stan and Erin, two performance-driven individuals with a wealth of experience and consumer-oriented mindsets, will be vital as we continue to expand the Golden Leaf and Chalice Farms retail footprint both in the U.S. and abroad.”

In his position as President, Mr. Grissinger will focus on growing revenues, marketplaces and business development. Mr. Grissinger joins Golden Leaf after nearly two decades at Nike where he served as a global sales, international business development and product creation executive. He led a multitude of cross-functional teams on key growth initiatives including Nike’s move into golf and developed holistic marketplace strategies to elevate the brand in critical markets and with key customers around the globe.

Mr. Grissinger commented, “Golden Leaf has been one of the pioneers of the cannabis industry and an early trendsetter when it comes to developing a unique and inviting cannabis brand. I’ve always been intrigued by the growth of the cannabis industry, and understanding Jeff Yapp’s leadership and bold vision for the future of this company, I jumped at the chance to join the Golden Leaf team.”

As Senior Vice President, Operations, Ms. Hills will oversee the production, distribution and supply chain operations in all markets for the Company. Ms. Hills will also support the expansion of the Company’s products into new markets and the development of Golden Leaf’s new products pipeline. Since joining Chalice Farms as Vice President of Operations in 2015, Ms. Hills has helped strengthen Golden Leaf’s retail presence in the Oregon and Nevada markets, and has overseen the opening of five new dispensary locations. Prior to joining Golden Leaf, Erin worked at a number of different businesses, focusing on franchise sales/operations, performance management, marketing and sales.

Ms. Hills commented, “I’m excited to expand my role with Golden Leaf and continue to contribute to the long-term success of the Company. A hallmark of our Golden Leaf and Chalice brands has been the unique connections consumers have made with our products and I look forward to strengthening our existing customer relationships and expanding the national reach of our brands.”

About Golden Leaf Holdings

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd., a Canadian company with operations in multiple jurisdictions including Oregon, Nevada and Canada. It is one of the largest cannabis oil and solution providers in North America, and a pioneer for developing new products and recognized brands. Golden Leaf cultivates, extracts, manufactures and distributes its products through its branded Chalice Farms retail dispensaries, as well as through third party dispensaries. Golden Leaf leverages a strong management team with cannabis and food industry experience to complement its expertise in extracting, refining and selling cannabis oil. Visit goldenleafholdings.com to learn more.

Disclaimer: This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s future business operations, the opinions or beliefs of management and future business goals. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks include but are not limited to general business, economic and competitive uncertainties, regulatory risks, market risks, risks inherent in manufacturing and retail operations such as unforeseen costs and production shutdowns, difficulties in maintaining brand loyalty, and other risks of the cannabis industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is provided herein for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purpose. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States, and such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration or an exemption from registration.



