Stratus ztC Edge Platform Named as an AVEVA Edge Computing Infrastructure Solution

Stratus Joins with AVEVA on Edge to Enterprise Initiative, Building on 10-year Strategic Relationship

/EIN News/ -- MAYNARD, Mass., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratus Technologies , a global leader in simplified, protected, autonomous edge computing solutions, today announced its Stratus® ztC™ Edge solution has been chosen as an edge computing infrastructure solution by AVEVA, a global leader in engineering and industrial software.



For more than ten years, Stratus and AVEVA have offered an ecosystem of hardware and software platforms for industrial customers going through digital transformation. Today, the two companies are working together to bring AVEVA’s Edge to Enterprise initiative and the benefits of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and advanced analytics to industrial companies worldwide.

AVEVA’s Edge to Enterprise initiative provides edge-to-cloud integration and advanced visualization tools along with seamless access to advanced applications and powerful analytics. The strategic partnership with Stratus means that customers can now access highly reliable, continuously available edge computing solutions as they modernize and automate their industrial environments.

Stratus’ ztC Edge is a rugged, secure, highly-automated industrial computing system that protects and delivers business critical applications quickly, reliably, and efficiently in distributed, under-resourced locations. Stratus’ ftServer ® , a continuously available failure prevention system, has been supporting AVEVA customers at the edge for a number of years, helping companies maximize revenue, quality and productivity. Additionally, Stratus has aligned product integrations with existing AVEVA solutions, including System Platform, InTouch HMI and InTouch Edge HMI bringing added security, simplicity and peace of mind to joint customers, while eliminating the threat of unplanned downtime and financial and reputational risk.

“With Stratus, we’re able to expand on our Edge to Enterprise initiative by aligning our existing offerings with innovative edge technologies like Stratus’ ztC Edge,” said Fabio Terezinho, director of product development and services for InTouch Edge HMI at AVEVA. “Together, we’re able to provide a best-in-class service for our industrial end-users who require the continuous monitoring and real-time analytic capabilities that edge solutions offer.”

“We are excited to continue to work closely with AVEVA to deliver operational advantages at the edge for industrial companies,” said Jason Dietrich, chief revenue officer at Stratus. “Building on our work with AVEVA for more than a decade, we are developing unique solutions for specific needs in industrial environments. Together, we are providing edge solutions that make the journey towards digitization seamless for end-users.”

Showcasing its simplified, protected, autonomous edge computing solutions, Stratus will be participating in this year’s AVEVA World Summit . Taking place in Singapore on September 16 – 18 2019, the theme of this year’s summit is Accelerate Innovation: Transform Your Digital Future.

About AVEVA:

AVEVA is a global leader in engineering and industrial software driving digital transformation across the entire asset and operations life cycle of capital-intensive industries. The company’s engineering, planning and operations, asset performance, and monitoring and control solutions deliver proven results to over 16,000 customers across the globe. Its customers are supported by the largest industrial software ecosystem, including 4,200 partners and 5,700 certified developers. AVEVA is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with over 4,400 employees at 80 locations in over 40 countries. Learn more about AVEVA at www.aveva.com.

About Stratus Technologies

Stratus takes the complexity out of unplanned downtime no matter the environment or industry. We enable global Fortune 500 companies and small-to-medium sized businesses in a wide range of industries, along with our growing partner and distributor network, to securely deliver information to applications at the Edge, cloud and data center so they can turn this data into actionable information – all while minimizing their financial and reputational risk. We bring operations and IT together to unlock the potential of digital transformation and enable our customers to improve the quality of life for people and communities – and we’ve been protecting these business critical environments for nearly 40 years. For more information, please visit www.stratus.com or follow on Twitter @StratusAlwaysOn.

Press Contacts

Maria Marklove

+44 (0) 7583098823

maria.marklove@aveva.com

Dominique Todd

Dominique.Todd@Sstratus.com

+1 978-461-7144



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.