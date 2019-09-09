/EIN News/ -- ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program*.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 02-Sep-19 14,748 201.29 2,968,610.17 03-Sep-19 14,790 200.73 2,968,758.25 04-Sep-19 14,545 204.11 2,968,765.41 05-Sep-19 13,994 212.14 2,968,661.97 06-Sep-19 13,775 215.51 2,968,650.25

* With respect to the trade on 26 August 2019 an amount of EUR 418.28 was not included in the total repurchased value of that day. This has been corrected.

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934 Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494



