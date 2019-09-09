Angola finds partner to foster development

Doha, ANGOLA, September 9 - Qatar's experience in harnessing resources for its economy could accelerate Angola's development, Foreign Minister Manuel Augusto said Sunday in Doha.,

Assessing the official visit of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, to Qatar, the Angolan head of diplomacy stated that this is the beginning of a new cycle of bilateral relations between the two states.

Manuel Augusto recalled that Angola and Qatar have had diplomatic relations for some years, but have never had concrete actions concerning economic cooperation.

Manuel Augusto stressed the need for the country to align with “good practices” in order to be able to use petroleum resources as a source of development and as a tool for economic diversification.

According to the minister, everything will be done so that the economic operators of both countries, supported by their respective governments, can carry out projects with mutual advantage.

Angola and Qatar signed Sunday, at the Royal Palace of the Emir, in Doha, six agreements of common interest that mark a new stage of economic cooperation in various sectors.

