Media Advisory: Indico and Everest Group Host Webinar on Automating Unstructured Content Workflows

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indico , a provider of enterprise AI solutions for intelligent process automation, and Everest Group , a strategic IT consulting and research firm, will host a webinar on Tuesday, September 10th about a new wave of automation technology and how it is enabling enterprises to make their business processes more efficient and more profitable. The webinar content is based on a new Everest Group white paper titled Unstructured Data Process Automation: A Deep Dive into the Role of AI in Automating Content-Centric Processes .



Unstructured content such as documents, text, emails and images make up over 85% of the data in most enterprises today, yet less than 2% is currently leveraged with existing analytics or automation technologies. Critical processes from the front office to the back office rely on these content sources to drive the business. Traditional legacy approaches using rule engines, regular expressions, and OCR templating have proven to be too brittle and expensive, and unable to handle the highly variable unstructured content that makes up most of these workflows.

In the webinar, Indico CEO Tom Wilde and Everest EVP and Distinguished Analyst Sarah Burnett will discuss a new wave of intelligent automation capabilities that are addressing the growing challenge of unstructured content and unlocking opportunities for significant efficiency gains across the enterprise; e.g., up to 85% reduction in process cycle time, 4x increases in process capacity, and up to 80% reduction in required resources.

“The arrival of deep learning as an approach to solving unstructured content challenges has opened the door to ‘scalable decisioning’ and technological advancements, such as ‘Transfer Learning’ are easing the barriers to adoption that enterprises have in deploying modern approaches to unstructured content," said Burnett.

Webinar and White Paper Details:

Webinar

Automating Unstructured Content Workflows with Intelligent Process Automation

Date/Time: Tue, Sept. 10th, 1PM EST

Speakers: Tom Wilde, CEO, Indico; Sarah Burnett, EVP and Distinguished Analyst, Everest Group

To Register: http://info.indico.io/webinar-everest .

Have your automation initiatives failed to deliver the ROI you had hoped for? Are you frustrated trying to address unstructured content as part of your overall process automation efforts? The speakers will discuss how Intelligent Process Automation offers enterprises the ability to classify, extract and contextually understand information from unstructured text-based data sources, such as emails, PDF documents and images, and feed the output into downstream applications or other business processes.

White Paper

Everest Whitepaper: Unstructured Data Process Automation

A Deep Dive into the Role of AI in Automating Content-Centric Processes

Available for download at http://info.indico.io/everest-whitepaper

About Indico

Indico is the leading provider of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) solutions. We help organizations turn process into profit by enabling them to automate manual, labor-intensive, document-based workflows. Our breakthrough in solving these challenges is an approach known as transfer learning, which allows users to train machine learning models with orders of magnitude less data than required by traditional rule-based techniques. With Indico, enterprises are now able to deploy AI to unstructured content challenges more effectively while eliminating many of the common barriers to adoption. For more information, visit https://indico.io/ .

