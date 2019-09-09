Stein Mart Welcomes Its Newest Addition – Kids!

New Category Delivers Brands and Value for Babies, Girls and Boys

Stein Mart Kids features a broad range of apparel for babies, girls (size 2-16) and boys (size 2-20), as well as shoes and toys. The new Kids assortment is now available in most Stein Mart stores with an expanded online offering at SteinMart.com .

“This is an exciting opportunity for us to better serve the needs of our customer by expanding our product offerings,” said MaryAnne Morin, President. “Years ago, Kids was a fairly sizable business for us and our customer has been asking us to bring it back. Kids will create incremental sales by attracting a new customer to Stein Mart, as well as increase basket size for existing customers that can now conveniently shop for their children in our stores and online.”

Whether buying baby’s first outfit or dressing kids for school, a special occasion or play day, Stein Mart offers a variety of name-brands and categories that kids will love. Shoppers will find amazing Kids’ brands such as Little Me, Baby Essentials, Lucky, Champion, Nautica and many other brands too famous to mention!

With the addition of Kids, Stein Mart is now a one-stop shopping destination for the entire family, all at terrific everyday low prices.

Browse and shop Stein Mart’s new Kids category here . View Stein Mart’s current Kids TV advertisement here . Image available for download here .

About Stein Mart:

Stein Mart, Inc. is a national specialty off-price retailer offering designer and name-brand fashion apparel, home décor, accessories and shoes at everyday discount prices. Stein Mart provides real value that customers love every day both in stores and online. The Company operates 283 stores across 30 states. For more information, please visit SteinMart.com .

