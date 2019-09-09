Sonoco Introduces EnviroSense™ Sustainable Packaging Development Initiative

/EIN News/ -- New product innovations focus on meeting demand for environmentally-conscious packaging

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON), one of the largest sustainable, diversified global packaging companies, today announced the creation of its new EnviroSense™ sustainable packaging initiative. Crossing a range of packaging materials, including cans made from 100-percent recycled paperboard, rigid plastic packaging containing post-consumer recycled content, mono-material flexible pouches that are recyclable, and innovative packaging made from agricultural fibers, EnviroSense products are designed to incorporate a number of elements associated with more sustainable packaging. These attributes include: reduced environmental impact, optimized package-to-product ratio and shipping optimization, increased use of recycled content, recyclability, fiber sourcing, compostability, and the use of bio-based materials.

“At Sonoco, we recognize the critical importance of developing sustainable packaging solutions that will protect and preserve our planet for future generations. We also recognize holistic solutions of any kind require genuine curiosity, focused thought and an exploration of new ideas, materials and processes that can help answer the challenge before us. That’s what led us to the creation of EnviroSense, which carries with it the goal statement, Packaging with tomorrow in mind™. EnviroSense goes beyond just a portfolio of packaging, it’s a way of thinking, a sensibility and a philosophy, that guides our development of innovative, sustainable packaging,” said Sonoco President and CEO Rob Tiede.

Several members of the new EnviroSense family of sustainable packaging will be on display at Sonoco Booth #6106 at this year’s Pack Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 23-25, 2019.

While Sonoco remains committed to reducing its environmental impact and improving the use of recycled materials in its packaging, the Company is also focused on developing initiatives to reduce the nearly $1 trillion global food waste issue, according to Tiede. “We believe sustainable packaging provides a key resource in helping achieve the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goal 12.3, which is targeting to halve food waste by 2030.”

Sonoco is one of the largest recyclers in the U.S., annually collecting nearly 3 million tons of materials, much of which it uses as raw materials to make new sustainable packaging. As an example, the Company uses recovered fiber to produce more than 2 million tons annually of uncoated recycled paperboard, much of which is converted into industrial and consumer packaging. In 2018, Sonoco utilized 26 percent recycled content in its plastics supply chain of which 23 percent was post-consumer material. As a further example of its commitment to increase recycled content in its plastic packaging, one in five PET bottles recycled in California are used by Sonoco to manufacture packaging for fresh produce.

Learn more about EnviroSense here.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.4 billion, the Company has 23,000 employees working in more than 300 operations in 36 countries, serving some of the world’s best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies 2019 as well as being included in Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies for 2019. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com.





Contact: Roger Schrum +843-339-6018



