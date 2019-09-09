Global Vinyl Flooring Market (Volume & Value) Review 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vinyl Flooring Market (Volume, Value): World Market Review By Product Type (Luxury Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Sheet, Vinyl Composition Tile), End User Sector, Sales Channel, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Vinyl Flooring Market was valued at USD 20.5 Billion in the year 2018. This report has analysed the Vinyl Flooring Market for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.



Key factors driving high demand of Vinyl floorings includes product performance, water resistance, durability and growing adoption in developed and developing countries.



Additionally, growth in per capita income and development in re-modelling activities and new construction of residential buildings boost the demand of Vinyl floorings. These markets are influenced by many factors including changing consumer preferences, consumer confidence, spending for durable goods, interest rates, inflation and availability of credit, turnover in housing and the overall strength of the economy.



Demand of LVT vinyl flooring product segment has been growing rapidly from the last few years. LVT is taking share from other flooring products and is becoming a significantly larger part of flooring company's portfolio. LVT is an extremely attractive opportunity for many flooring manufacturers with the category currently growing at more than 20 percent growth per year.



The multiple product variations, with different visuals and benefits, provide unique solutions for different consumer needs. The LVT technology can mimic virtually any look and offers many attractive performance attributes: it's waterproof and affordable to install in comparison to other flooring surfaces makes it a preferred choice. Vinyl sheet and VCT were adversely impacted by the product cannibalization effect of LVT.



Scope of the Report



Global Vinyl Flooring Market: By Volume (Million Square Meter), By Value (USD Million) - Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024

Analysis by Product type - Luxury Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Sheet, Vinyl Composition Tile

Analysis by End User Sector - Offices, Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Residential, Others.

Analysis by Sales Channel - Distributors, Home Centres, Direct Sales/Contractors

Regional Vinyl Flooring Market: By Volume (Million Square Meter), By Value (USD Million) - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Analysis by Product type - Luxury Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Sheet, Vinyl Composition Tile

Analysis by End User Sector - Offices, Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Residential, Others.

Analysis by Sales Channel - Distributors, Home Centres, Direct Sales/Contractors

Country Analysis - Vinyl Flooring Market By Volume (Million Square Meter), By Value (USD Million) - United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, China, Japan, Australia, India

Analysis by Product type - Luxury Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Sheet, Vinyl Composition Tile

Analysis by End User Sector - Offices, Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Residential, Others.

Analysis by Sales Channel - Distributors, Home Centres, Direct Sales/Contractors

Other Report Highlights

Market Attractiveness Charts: By Products, End-Use Sectors, Sales Channel

Market Dynamics and Strategic Recommendations

Company Analysis - Interface, Mohawk Industries, Tarkett, Balta Group, Forbo, Armstrong Flooring, Shaw Industries, Mannington, Milliken & Company, Beaulieu International Group

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Global Flooring: Market Outlook



5. Global Vinyl Flooring: Market Outlook



6. Global Vinyl Flooring: Product Outlook



7. Global Vinyl Flooring: Market Dynamics

7.1 Market Trends

7.1.1 Popularity of Rigid LVT

7.1.2 Emergence of Hybrid LVT Products

7.1.3 Realistic Look Design Innovation

7.2 Global Vinyl Flooring Market Drivers

7.2.1 Rising Remodeling Construction Activities

7.2.2 Rising Disposable Income and Capital Spending

7.2.3 Attractive Visual and Performance Attributes

7.2.4 Escalating Penetration Rate in Non-Residential Segment

7.3 Global Vinyl Flooring: Market Restraints

7.4 Global Vinyl Flooring: Market Risks

7.5 Global Vinyl Flooring: Competitive Landscape

7.5.1 Product Benchmarking

7.5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

7.5.3 Porter's Five Force Analysis

7.5.4 SWOT Analysis

8.Market Share of Leading Global Companies



9. Global Vinyl Flooring Market Analysis

9.1 Global Vinyl Flooring Market: By Volume (Million Square Meter): Year 2014-2024

9.2 Global Vinyl Flooring Market: By Value (USD Million): Year 2014-2024

9.3 Global Vinyl Flooring Market - Segmental Analysis: By Product Type (Luxury Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Sheet & Vinyl Composition Tile): By Volume, 2014-2024

9.4 Global Vinyl Flooring Market - Segmental Analysis: By Product Type (Luxury Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Sheet & Vinyl Composition Tile): By Value, 2014-2024

9.5 Market Opportunity Chart of Global Vinyl Flooring Market - By Product Type, By Volume

9.6 Global Vinyl Flooring Market - Segmental Analysis: By End User Sector (Office, Retail, Healthcare, Hospitality, Residential, Others): By Volume, 2014-2024

9.7 Global Vinyl Flooring Market - Segmental Analysis: By End User Sector (Office, Retail, Healthcare, Hospitality, Residential, Others): By Value, 2014-2024

9.8 Market Opportunity Chart of Global Vinyl Flooring Market - By End User Sector, By Volume

9.9 Global Vinyl Flooring Market - Segmental Analysis: By Sales Channel (Distributor, Home Centers, Direct Sales/Contractors): By Volume, 2014-2024

9.10 Global Vinyl Flooring Market - Segmental Analysis: By Sales Channel (Distributor, Home Centers, Direct Sales/Contractors ): By Value, 2014-2024

9.11 Market Opportunity Chart of Global Vinyl Flooring Market - By Sales Channel, By Volume

10.Global Vinyl Flooring Market: Regional Analysis

10.1 Global Vinyl Flooring Market: Regional Share - By Volume: Year 2018 & 2024

10.2 Global Vinyl Flooring Market: Regional Share - By Value: Year 2018 & 2024

10.3 Market Opportunity Chart of Global Vinyl Flooring Market - By Region, By Volume



11. North America Vinyl Flooring Market Analysis



12. Europe Vinyl Flooring Market Analysis



13. Asia-Pacific Vinyl Flooring Market Analysis



14. LAMEA Vinyl Flooring Market Analysis



15. Company Profiles

15.1 Interface

15.1.1 Business Overview

15.1.2 Financial Overview: Annual Sales & Annual Net Operating Income/Loss, Year 2014-2018

15.1.3 Segmental Overview: Sales Revenue - By Geographic & End User Segment - Year 2018

15.1.4 Recent Developments

15.2 Mohawk Industries

15.3 Tarkket

15.4 Balta Group

15.5 Forbo

15.6 Armstrong Floorings Inc.

15.7 Shaw Industries

15.8 Mannington

15.9 Milliken & Company

15.10 Beaulieu International Group



