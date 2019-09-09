Cubic Telecom expands its in-car Wi-Fi coverage footprint for connected car services

Cubic Telecom has doubled the number of markets in Europe where drivers can purchase its connectivity solution

/EIN News/ -- FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cubic Telecom , the leading connectivity management software provider to the global automotive and IoT industries, today announced that it has doubled the number of countries in Europe where it provides in-car Wi-Fi services. Several brands within the Volkswagen Group are already offering Cubic Telecom’s solution in these new markets with other brands in the VW portfolio following suit over the coming months.



The expanded footprint of 26 countries for Cubic Telecom’s in-car Wi-Fi services now includes the new markets of Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Portugal, San Marino, and Slovakia. Drivers in these markets can register for connectivity services and connect to an in-car LTE Wi-Fi hotspot across Europe.

“The expansion to new markets for our connected car solution represents a significant growth opportunity for Cubic Telecom. Our hassle-free, end-to-end offering has attracted top automakers due to our ability to scale globally and comply with local regulations in each of the markets where we operate,” said Barry Napier, Cubic Telecom CEO. “The Cubic Telecom team collaborates closely with automakers in evolving connected vehicle technologies and remains committed to enhancing driver experience in additional markets.”

Passengers can connect securely up to 8 devices simultaneously to the Wi-Fi hotspot, including tablets and smartphones. In-car bundled data plans are available for purchase from the display screen within the car and from an online app, allowing access to this reliable high-speed LTE connection. As a result of recent price drops across key European markets, drivers now get more data for less, with up to 80% reductions on the original cost of data bundles. The number of languages supported by this online service has also increased from 8 to 14.

Cubic Telecom’s one-SIM solution comprises of breakdown, concierge, emergency calling, telematics, in-car Wi-Fi hotspot, and access to online infotainment services, empowering drivers and passengers to keep in touch while on the move. Cubic’s coverage footprint for these bundled services in Europe extends to over 50 countries. Cubic Telecom’s core network spans more than 180 countries worldwide, with over 75 tier-1 mobile operator partnerships, and 2.5M drivers already using Cubic’s connected car solution across Europe and Asia today.

Cubic Telecom will be demonstrating its reliable and secure in-car internet connectivity offering all week at the Frankfurt International Motor Show as part of the Microsoft booth in the New Mobility World Hall (Stand C21, Hall 5). All data generated from Cubic’s connected car service is hosted on Microsoft Azure.



About Cubic Telecom

Cubic Telecom is a global connectivity management supplier that offers mobility solutions powering connectivity for leading Internet of things (IoT), automotive and mobile device companies across the globe.

An expert in Connected Intelligence, Cubic Telecom enables global scalability with local connectivity anytime, anywhere. Cubic provides connectivity in over 180 countries; the most robust network, device and retail partnerships worldwide; and flexible over-the-air (OTA) device management for clients and partners.

Cubic creates connectivity where there was none before, with a belief in the future of things: a future where everything is connected. Clients who also believe in this work include Audi, Panasonic, Volkswagen, Woolworths, e.GO and Skoda.

Based in Dublin Ireland, Cubic Telecom’s partners and customers include some of the world’s leading Fortune 100 tablet and notebook manufacturers, retailers, and automotive companies. The company is privately held with over €100 million in funding by Audi Electronics Venture GmbH, Qualcomm, Valid, Enterprise Ireland and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund, among others.

Media Contacts: Susan Donahue Elaine Murray Skyya Communications Cubic Telecom



