Palm Organix ™, Leading CBD Oil Supplier, Announces Free Shipping to New York on Entire CBD Oil & CBD Products Line.

West Nyack, New York: Palm Organix™, a leader in the sale of premium, broad spectrum CBD products today announced Free Shipping on all CBD Oil and CBD Products to New York and all 50 U.S. States.

Alex Herrera, Founder and CEO of Palm Organix™ stated “online consumers in the age of Amazon have come to expect fast and free shipping. Palm Organix™ is a family owned and operated company that prides itself on best in class customer service and we feel that fast and free shipping is something our customers will greatly appreciate. We are beyond excited to raise our level of customer service even higher.” Herrera continued, “The CBD industry is notorious for slow shipping and poor customer service and we expect free shipping will further distinguish Palm Organix™ as a leader in the premium CBD category.”

Herrera added “many of our customers have health and wellness issues for which they are looking for immediate relief. By offering Free shipping via USPS First Class Mail, most of our customers will receive their product within 3-4 day from the time the order is placed.” Orders placed Monday -Friday before 3:00pm EST will ship same day.

In order to consistently execute on fast and free shipping, Palm Organix™ has decided to bring fulfillment in house. “As Palm Organix™ continues to increase its market share in the booming CBD oil Industry, we continue to add quality employees to our team, and we now have a dedicated logistics group whose sole focus is on making sure customer orders are shipped quickly, and carefully packaged. Furthermore, all orders are triple checked for accuracy, will arrive beautifully packaged, and will include informational material on our entire product line of pure CBD oil products.”

Palm Organix™ will be fulfilling orders out of West Nyack, New York. Herrera continued, “for customers who live in the greater New York City Tri-State area, it is not uncommon for them to receive their purchase in 2-3 days from the time the order is placed.”

Maintaining Palm Organix™ commitment to quality, excellence, and white glove customer service, the entire line of Palm Organix™ CBD products are backed by Certificates of Quality Assurance and 3rd party lab testing, which is readily available on the Palm Organix website. Our testing further ensures our products are free of harsh chemicals, metals, fillers and most importantly, no THC.

Palm Organix™ exclusively sells a full line of pure, premium grade CBD oil products, sourced from Phytocannabinoid Rich (PCR) Hemp proudly grown in the nutrient rich soils of Colorado resulting in the purest, and strongest CBD concentrated products available in the marketplace. PCR Hemp is considered to be the finest, purest hemp available and superior other strains of Hemp which are known to be inconsistent in both CBD and THC content.

Palm Organix's entire product line is intentionally THC free, which " differentiates Palm Organix™ from many of the other CBD companies whose products contain THC," says Herrera. "The majority of our customers for various reasons, including religious beliefs, work responsibilities, college and professional sports, drug screening tests, simply do not want to, or are not permitted to consume THC in any capacity. We have a diverse, nationwide customer base, who use our products knowing that they will receive all the benefits of Broad Spectrum CBD without any of the negative psychoactive side effects associated with THC."

Additionally, Palm Organix™ pure premium CBD oil products have an industry high ratio of CBD to Hemp Extract versus our competitors in the CBD marketplace resulting in the finest CBD products available to consumers.

Herrera continued that “Palm Organix™, in addition to reassuring our customers that our premium CBD oil products are held to the highest standards in terms of quality, we can also promise that our prices will always be reasonable. Palm Organix™ prices their products on average, 20% lower than that of most of our competitors in the pure premium CBD oil category. We believe our customers deserve quality CBD products at a reasonable price plus free shipping. The desire to improve one's health and well being should not break the bank and now with the benefit of free shipping, we continue to make our premium products even more accessible and affordable

About Palm Organix™

Palm Organix™ is a family owned and operated CBD company recognized as a CBD oil leader in online, retail, and wholesale CBD sales. Palm Organix™, offers a wide selection of Premium, Zero THC, CBD products that are tailored to our customers health needs and goals including: Tinctures which promote health and overall healing through their natural properties; Softgels available in four different varieties including two specialty blends including, Melatonin a natural sleep aid, and Curcumin, an organic pain reliever; Topicals to soothe and rejuvenate, blended with certified organic lavender and eucalyptus oils for relief from daily aches and pains; Energy Drinks for pre and post workout recovery, Pet Products for the pets in our lives in need of relief from separation anxiety and uncomfortable conditions that set in as pets age; and Gummies which are an effective and convenient way to receive CBD in a tasty treat.

Palm Organix™ customers trust our CBD products as they help promote greater health and overall well-being. CBD may be helpful in providing a much-needed relief from any number of ailments including, promoting tranquility and healthy skin, as well as supporting a good night’s sleep, internal balance, relaxed mood as well as muscle and joint function.

Palm Organix™ Flagship store located in West Nyack, NY is a great resource to the community as our CBD specialists have the ability to educate our customers in person on the benefits of CBD oil and also allow them to sample several of our premium CBD products. All of Palm Organix™ products contain pure, high-quality hemp oil grown in the nutrient rich soils of Colorado.

About CBD

Cannabidiol, more commonly known as CBD, is all-natural and is extracted directly from the hemp variety of the cannabis plant. CBD is one of more than 113 beneficial cannabinoids that the plant produces. CBD interacts directly with the endocannabinoid system (ECS) already present in our bodies. Mammals, including both people and pets, have an ECS. This ECS has a number of receptors that help regulate important bodily functions like a neurotransmitter, hormone secretion, temperature, and metabolism, as well as controlling inflammation, to name only a few. CBD essentially benefits the body by acting as a natural booster to the functions that the ECS is performing. CBD is safe, non-addictive, has relatively few side effects and does not require any special license to purchase. CBD may help with any number of health and wellness issues and new benefits are being discovered continuously.



