Creed launches an Open Call for submissions on the CAP Strategic Plan – SWOT analysis

Following on from the latest meeting of the CAP Stakeholder Consultative Committee, The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed T.D., has announced his intention to launch an open call for submissions on the CAP Strategic Plan – SWOT analysis.

The open call for submissions is part of the CAP post 2020 consultation process, under which each Member State is required to conduct a Strength, Weakness, Opportunity and Threat analysis (SWOT) of the geographic area covered by the CAP Strategic Plan, and to engage with civil society and stakeholders to ensure the SWOT is fully reflective of the situation.

The open call for submissions will run for a five week period from tomorrow, Monday 9 September 2019 to Friday 11 October 2019.

Referring to the next stage in the CAP post 2020 process, Minister Creed Stated, “We are now entering into the next important phase of the CAP Post 2020 process. The shape and design of Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan will be critical in determining how our farmers operate over the next seven years. There will be an emphasis on our farmers to deliver more in terms of their environmental commitments, while at the same time continuing to produce food to the highest standards of quality and safety. The CAP Strategic Plan must also demonstrate its commitment to the ongoing development of rural areas, the creation of employment and critically, to make a real contribution to environmental sustainability’’.

Note for editors:

Interested parties and stakeholders can respond to the Open Call for submissions in a number of ways:-

by email to capstrategicplan@agriculture.gov.ie;

by post to CAP Rural Development Division, Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Floor 4 Centre, Agriculture House, Kildare Street, Dublin 2, D02 WK12 marked “Open call for submissions: CAP Strategic Plan – SWOT analysis”.

The consultation document and submission forms will be available on the following links from tomorrow, Monday 9 September 2019:

https://www.agriculture.gov.ie/ruralenvironmentsustainability/capstrategicplanpost2020/

https://www.agriculture.gov.ie/customerservice/publicconsultations/

Please note that the deadline for receipt of submissions is Friday, 11 October 2019.

Date Released: 08 September 2019