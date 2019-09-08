Angolan president addresses cooperation with Qatari officials

Doha, ANGOLA, September 8 - Angolan head of state João Lourenço meets with his Qatar counterpart Sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the local Prime Minister Sheik Abdullah bin Khalifa Al-Thani this Sunday, as part of his two-day official visit to the Emirate.,

The Angolan statesman begins the day with a courtesy meeting with the prime minister at the hotel, prior to meet with sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, at Qatar emir royal palace.

The two figures are expected to lead their countries delegations to the talks that will end with the signing of agreements in various fields of cooperation.

Among the accords stress goes to reciprocal investment promotion and protection, merchant shipping, and memoranda of understanding.

Joao Lourenço will also meet with chairpersons and top ranking members of managements of the renowned firms in the field of economics in that country on Sunday, with a view to discussing the possibilities of investment in Angola and other areas of cooperation.

The official programme also includes visits to the Qatar Foundation and to one of the stadiums that will host the 2022 World Cup.

