Vice President meets with "Kayak the Kwanza" book author

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 8 - Angola's Vice President Bornito de Sousa received on Saturday the British researcher Oscar Scafidi, author of "Kayak the Kwanza" book, with whom he addressed issues of general interest.,

Professor of history and philosophy, Oscar Scafidi, along with fellow Alfy Weston, made a four-week expedition to the Kwanza River in June 2016, onboard (Kayak)wooden canoe, whose adventure led him to win Guinness World Record recognition.

Oscar Scafidi traveled 1,300 kilometers that separates the source of the Kwanza River, central Bie province in 32 days, a time never before reached.

During the meeting with Bornito de Sousa, the British researcher offered a 206-page copy of the book (Kayak the Kwanza), released in March this year in London (England).

“It was a fantastic experience, but also very dangerous due to the diversity of fauna and flora”, the author of the book told a press at the end of the audience granted by vice president of Republic

The revenues of the book, sold at 10,000 kwanzas in Angola, stands at USD 25,000.

Angola's longest river, the Kwanza is born in Chitembo municipality, in central Bié province. Its course draws a large curve to the far north and west before flowing into the Atlantic Ocean at Barra do Kwanza, south of Luanda.

