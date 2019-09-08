VetMatrix Partners With World Pet Association

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VetMatrix, a leading provider of advanced digital marketing solutions and optimized websites for veterinarians and small-to-medium business owners, is pleased to announce its partnership with the World Pet Association. Together, this new relationship will enable both companies to provide growth opportunities to veterinary groomers & distributors worldwide.



World Pet Association, a not-for-profit organization, has spent nearly 70 years connecting professionals within the animal care industry through best-in-class shows and thought leadership that encourages continuous learning within the industry.

World Pet Association trusts VetMatrix as their sole digital marketing partner, knowing that their members will be provided with the best websites and solutions to effectively grow their practices. To kick off this partnership, VetMatrix has redesigned WPA’s website to reflect their values and needs as an organization.

This partnership is expected to benefit both parties as it will allow VetMatrix clients and World Pet Association members access to the vital tools pet care professionals need to flourish in today’s industry. Additionally, VetMatrix will extend exclusive offers to World Pet Association members to help increase their business’s online visibility, attract new clients, and improve client retention using digital marketing tools such as search engine optimization, localized targeted marketing, and client relationship management.

According to Ali Nikoopour, VetMatrix Senior Business Development Manager, “We are excited to be serving the World Pet Association as their exclusive digital marketing partner. We are confident that this relationship will extend growth opportunities to both WPA members and VetMatrix clients.”

About World Pet Association

In 1950, the World Pet Association was founded with the goal of uniting the pet industry through knowledge, integrity, innovation, and leadership. Through resources like industry-driven trade shows, continuous education, and advocacy programs, World Pet Association aims to create an environment in which the pet community can reach maximum success.

The World Pet Association is a one-stop resource for valuable business information, research, and best practices for pet professionals looking to sharpen their expertise. As the home to SuperZoo, America’s Family Pet Expo, and other industry-leading shows, WPA provides endless opportunities for their members to connect and grow.

About VetMatrix

Founded in 2002, and currently serving more than 12,000 clients, VetMatrix is a leading provider of website services and digital marketing solutions for veterinarians. The company provides small, practice-based businesses with online marketing solutions for every need and within every budget. From mobile-responsive website designs to advanced search engine optimization and custom content, VetMatrix offers a wide range of digital marketing tools and services to help its clients succeed online. Based in San Diego, VetMatrix is also a Premier Google Partner. For more information, visit www.vetmatrix.com or call 844.266.2324.



