Xceedance and Oasis LMF Announce On-Demand Catastrophe Modelling Services

The offering combines a distinctive community of catastrophe modellers and expert services from Xceedance on the Oasis open-source platform.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Sept. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xceedance , a global provider of insurance consulting, managed services, technology, data sciences, and blockchain solutions, announces the availability of On-Demand Catastrophe Modelling Services, using the Oasis Loss Modelling Framework (Oasis LMF) .



The offering comprises several global and regional catastrophe modelling companies that implement models on the Oasis platform. It delivers modelling services on-demand to the insurance industry — with no annual licensing requirements from each modeller, no requirement to use proprietary platforms, and with the flexibility to choose peril models from across a community of expert model providers. Model providers currently include Ambiental, Applied Research Associates, CatRisk, COMBUS, CoreLogic, ERN/RED, Fathom, Impact Forecasting, and JBA Risk Management.

“With On-Demand Catastrophe Modelling Services, insurance organisations can get comprehensive cat and exposure analytics, delivered to them by an experienced team of Xceedance analysts— all in one reliable package,” said Justin Davies, EMEA region head at Xceedance. “Re/insurers and brokers don’t need to spend time or resources on modelling. They don’t need to invest in infrastructure. And, they can concentrate on writing business and serving their policyholders.”

The community of model providers on Oasis LMF, in conjunction with the Xceedance catastrophe data/analytics services, make it faster and easier for insurance providers to gain refined and timely visibility into catastrophic risks. On-Demand Catastrophe Modelling Services can also generate substantial savings in the licencing, staffing, and deployment of multiple cat modelling platforms. Moreover, the offering can streamline exposure management, improve underwriting results, and enhance profitability for re/insurers and brokers.

By combining robust and dependable global peril models and the open-source flexibility of Oasis LMF, the offering can prepare exposures for analysis from re/insurers’ raw data, and the data can be run for specific perils, countries, and regions. Xceedance will organise data in an industry-standard format, geocode it, and validate its accuracy. Additionally, policy terms and conditions for limits, sublimits, and deductibles can be added for exposures — in consultation with insurance organisations. On-Demand Catastrophe Modelling Services will document all assumptions of the model runs. The service will provide analysis reports, including loss metrics, while safeguarding re/insurers’ data.

“On-Demand Catastrophe Modelling Services on the Oasis LMF opens up a new world of possibilities for re/insurers and brokers,” said Dickie Whitaker, chief executive of Oasis LMF. “A service provider with the depth and knowledge of Xceedance adds a cost-effective and practical solution to accessing the expanding number of models available on the Oasis LMF platform.”

Media Contact:

Jennifer Overhulse

St. Nick Media

+1 859 803 6597

jen@stnickmedia.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.