Weather Emergency Advice for Propane Users

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Sept. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Atlantic Canada grapples with the effects of heavy rainfall and power outages, the Canadian Propane Association (CPA) and propane retailers are encouraging Canadians to take safety precautions and have issued flood safety tips for propane users to keep themselves and their families safe during these difficult conditions.



The CPA’s Flood Safety Tips include preparing for a flood when warnings are issued as well as what to do after a flood has occurred and it is safe to return to your home.

“The CPA’s flood safety tips will help homeowners take the necessary measures to ensure that they and their families are protected and kept safe during these extreme weather conditions,” says Nathalie St-Pierre, CPA President and CEO. “Floods can have serious effects on the structure of a home, so it is important to take precautions and follow the CPA’s simple safety measures.”

Propane is among the safest fuels available – it is non-toxic and dissipates quickly if accidentally released – but it is important to always be cautious when floods occur. Some essential steps to take when a flood warning is issued are ensuring propane tanks are secured to a fixed object and shutting off the gas supply to propane tanks and appliances, including the electricity supply. Do not turn your propane or electricity supply back on until all water has been removed, and you have had a provincially certified technician inspect and repair the entire system.

For the full list of safety tips during weather emergencies, please view: Flood Safety for Propane Users and Propane Safety for Consumers , or visit www.propane.ca .

About the Canadian Propane Association

With over 400 members, the Canadian Propane Association (CPA) is the national association for a growing, multi-billion-dollar industry that impacts the livelihood of tens of thousands of Canadians. Our mission is to promote a safe and thriving propane industry that plays a vital role in Canada’s energy sector. To achieve this, we champion propane and the propane industry in Canada and facilitate best practices, safety and a favourable business environment through advocacy, training and emergency response.

