Leading Cancer Pharmacologist Joins Tosk Scientific Advisory Board

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Giuseppe Pizzorno, an expert in Cancer Pharmacology research, has joined Tosk, Inc.’s, Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), according to Brian Frenzel, Tosk’s CEO.“Dr. Pizzorno brings to Tosk a deep understanding of clinical and pre-clinical pharmacology, experimental therapuetics and translational research garnered over 30 years in the field,“ Frenzel said. “We are honored to have him as a member of our SAB.”Dr. Pizzorno has held leadership positions in academia, National Cancer Institute cancer centers and other prominent research institutions, and has made significant contributions in drug discovery and development.“Tosk developed its reputation as an innovative pharmaceutical research and development company by using fruit flies to rapidly identify new drugs to improve outcomes for cancer patients” Frenzel said. “Dr. Pizzorno’s expertise in cancer pharmacology and drug mechanisms of action will support Tosk’s work both in drug development and in the clinic. We have a number of human trials underway and planned over the next several years, and we look forward to Dr. Pizzorno’s support in this important effort.”Dr. Pizzorno has held increasingly senior positions in institutions of higher education. At the Yale University School of Medicine, he directed the Clinical Pharmacology program at the school’s Comprehensive Cancer Center, and later directed the research component of the Yale Pediatric Pharmacology Research Unit, a network of university based pediatric clinical pharmacologists. This network is supported by the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD), and is dedicated to performing pediatric studies for the pharmaceutical industry.He was one of three founders and served as Vice President of Research Operations and Deputy Director of the Nevada Cancer Institute (NICHD), where he led and coordinated Translational Research group activities and mentored young investigators. He also supervised the Institute’s Phase I clinical research program and it’s Clinical Trial Office, and participated in the implementation of several clinical studies, including four first-in-human studies of new pharmaceutical entities. During his tenure at NVCI, he was also the co-PI and member of the steering committee for the Nevada IDeA Network of Biomedical Research Excellence (INBRE), an National institutes of Health initiative to promote biomedical research and education by supporting faculty development and research infrastructure in states that have historically received low levels of support from NIH.Recently, Dr. Pizzorno joined the University of Tennessee College of Medicine as the Associate Dean for Research and Chief Research Officer for the Erlanger Health System. Dr. Pizzorno has published over 100 research articles and book chapters , and obtained funding for more than 25 individual and institutional research projects. He earned a Doctor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Technology degree in 1983 from the University of Genova, Italy, and a year later, a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the same university, graduating both programs summa cum laude.Tosk, Inc. is a privately held biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops new drugs to improve outcomes for cancer patients by preventing the adverse side effects of existing, widely-used cancer therapies and by blocking the proteins produced by cancer genes.



