Ambassador meets with Angolan community in Namibia

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 7 - Angolan ambassador to Namibia Jovelina Imperial met on Friday with representatives of the Angolan community in that country, during which she was officially introduced to the leaders of various denominations and associations.,

The statement released by the Press Office of the Angolan Embassy in Namibia confirms that Jovelina Imperial stressed the importance of harmony between Embassy the community.

The diplomat also defended joint work to address the various problems facing the community.

Speaking on behalf of the community, the deputy representative of the associations Rosario Gustavo, praised the initiative, saying that the ambassador, who is still in the early days since she came in the office, managed to convene the community leaders to exchange views and listen to.

There are about 20,000 Angolans residing in Windhoek.

