GayTravel.com Supports Disaster Relief Efforts for LGBT Bahamians

Social media / Michelle Cove / Trans Island Air Social media / Terran Knowles / Our News / Bahamas

Relief initiative aims to help LGBT Bahamians who could be tragically overlooked by traditional charitable organizations

I’m extremely grateful to everyone at GayTravel.com for spreading the message about this cause. It’s crucial that we help our own community and aid those with few options in their time of need.” — Charlie Rounds

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GayTravel.com, a trusted resource for LGBT travelers for over two decades, is leading the way by encouraging concerned travelers to participate in an online donation effort focused on LGBT Bahamians who are unlikely to receive much-needed aid from traditional charities.

Hurricane Dorian was one of the most severe Atlantic storms on record and perhaps the strongest hurricane to ever hit the Bahamas. The slow-moving storm unleashed a torrent of destruction on the northern parts of the archipelago. Grand Bahama and the Abacos were especially hard hit. Media outlets are reporting widespread devastation on these islands and are estimating a staggering death toll, as well as thousands missing and displaced.

Now, as Bahamians affected by the storm struggle to obtain the basic necessities to survive, GayTravel.com is working with several charities spearheaded by its Editor Emeritus, Charlie Rounds. With over two decades of global philanthropic experience, Rounds has put together the best team of organizations to get LGBT Bahamians the much-needed supplies through an online donation campaign. Rounds is managing a partnership between the Rustin Fund for Global Equality, and Caribbean Vulnerable Communities (CVC), and Pride Fort Lauderdale to collect funds and supplies to distribute specifically to the gay community on ravaged islands.

“LGBT people are frequently overlooked by disaster relief responses,” said Rounds. “I’m extremely grateful to everyone at GayTravel.com for doing the right thing and spreading the message about this cause. After all, it’s crucial that we help our own community and aid those with few options in their time of need.”

“I herald Charlie’s philanthropic leadership in giving a voice to the disenfranchised members of the LGBT Bahamian community. All too often we read about disaster relief efforts and rush to donate thinking we have done the right thing or helped. We are disheartened to learn later that while the monies raised were indeed sent to a specific destination, where they went afterward is often vague, and sometimes the help did not get to all those who needed it,” said Steve Rohrlick, GayTravel.com’s Chief Visionary Officer. “That’s why we encourage travelers to donate their savings from our Let’s Get OUT There! campaign, which has already saved gay travelers over a quarter of a million dollars. While there is no requirement to do anything with those savings, we do ask those who save to consider donating to worthy LGBT causes. Our present recommendation is to donate to this initiative because the Bahamian LGBT community needs our help” he added.

To learn more and donate, click here.

About GayTravel.com

GayTravel.com connects the LGBTQ community and their allies with welcoming destinations, hotels, cruises, tours, events, clubs and restaurants throughout the world. Their mission is to inspire and connect travelers with safe, welcoming and inclusive travel-related providers.

For additional information, visit www.GayTravel.com or call (800) GAY-TRAVEL or follow @GayTravel on Facebook and Twitter, @GayTravelinsta on Instagram.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.