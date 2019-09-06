SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds NRE, GWR, TOWR, and CDOR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets. Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, NRE shareholders will receive $17.03 for each NRE share they own. If you own NRE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/northstar-realty-europe-corp/

Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. (NYSE: GWR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. (NYSE: GWR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by an affiliate Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, GWR shareholders will receive $112.00 in cash for each share they own. If you own GWR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/genesee-wyoming-inc/

Tower International, Inc. (NYSE: TOWR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Tower International, Inc. (NYSE: TOWR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Autokiniton Global Group. Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, TOWR shareholders will receive $31 for each TOWR share they own. If you own TOWR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/tower-international-inc/

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDOR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDOR) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by NextPoint Hospitality Trust. Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, CDOR shareholders will receive $11.10 in cash for each share they own. If you own CDOR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/condor-hospitality-trust-inc/



