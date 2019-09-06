Primoris Services Corporation to Attend Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or “Company”) today announced that its senior management will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference on Wednesday, September 11th in Dana Point, California.

A copy of the Company’s presentation will be made available for download the morning of the conference. Please visit the Investor Relations section of Primoris’ website at www.prim.com . Once at the Investor Relations section, please select “Events & Presentations”.

ABOUT PRIMORIS

Founded in 1960, Primoris, through various subsidiaries, has grown to become one of the larger publicly traded specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. Serving diverse end markets, Primoris provides a wide range of construction, specialty services, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, refiners, energy companies, municipalities, state departments of transportation, and other customers. The Company's national footprint extends from Florida, along the Gulf Coast, through California, into the Pacific Northwest and Canada. For additional information, please visit www.prim.com .

Company Contact

Kate Tholking

Vice President, Investor Relations

(214) 740-5615

ktholking@prim.com



