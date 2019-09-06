PGR wants greater engagement against corruption

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 6 - The Attorney General, Hélder Pitta Grós, on Friday, called for greater involvement of each citizen, public and private institutions in the moralization of society, in the fight against corruption and impunity.,

Helder Pitta Grós, who was speaking at the swearing-in ceremony for 121 new prosecutors, encouraged the sworn in officials to conduct themselves in accordance with their duties and to stay away from misconduct.

He stressed that at this time of profound reforms of the Angolan justice system, the Attorney General's Office (PGR) must take a proactive stance in adapting to the new judicial reality.

He stressed that one of the purposes of the PGR is to achieve greater proximity to the citizen, a fact that should be reflected in the scheme of distribution and placement of new prosecutors who will work in all provinces of the country, except Luanda.

