Angolan president due in Qatar for two-day visit

Doha, ANGOLA, September 6 - Angolan head of state João Lourenço is expected Saturday (07) in Qatar for a two-day state visit, according the President's Civil Affairs Office.,

On the same day (Saturday), Joao Lourenço will visit the Qatar National Museum

Sunday agenda includes meeting with the Qatari emir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani. The two figures are expected to lead their countries delegations to the talks that will end with the signing of agreements in various fields of cooperation.

Joao Lourenço will also meet with chairpersons and top ranking members of managements of the renowned firms in the field of economics in that country on Sunday, with a view to discussing the possibilities of investment in Angola and other areas of cooperation.

The official programme also includes visits to the Qatar Foundation and to one of the stadiums that will host the 2022 World Cup.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.