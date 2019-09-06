"Zenú" dos Santos trial begins September 25th

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 6 - The trial of former Angolan Sovereign Wealth Fund chairperson José Filomeno dos Santos "Zenú", starts on 25 September in the Supreme Court Criminal Chamber. ,

According to a note from that court to which ANGOP had access today (Friday), "Zenú" will be tried for crimes of money laundering and embezzlement, in a case that are also accused the former governor of the BNA, Valter Filipe, Jorge Gaudens Pontes Sebastião and António Samalia Bule Manuel.

The defendants are implicated in the illegal transfer of US $ 500 million from the National Bank of Angola (BNA) to an account at Credit Suisse of London, England.

The transfer was a kind of advance payment to a company established by the defendants to set up a USD 30 billion financing operation for Angola.

The plan was based on the constitution of a supposed Strategic Investment Fund and on the use of Mais Financial Services, S.A. as an instrument of action.

