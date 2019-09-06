Starting this Saturday - Utah 9/11 Healing Field® 2019 - Remembering the One

The Annual 9/11 Commemoration reminds us of the Unity we experienced in 2001. Utah’s 18th Annual Healing Field® Event located at the Sandy City Prominade

If we learn nothing else from this tragedy, we learn that life is short and there is no time for hate.”” — Sandy Dahl, wife of Flight 93 pilot Jason Dahl

SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Once again, the Sandy City Promenade will become a sea of red, white and blue as over 3,000 U.S. flags will fly in memory and honor of each victim of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and each Utah fallen military or civil servant hero. The Colonial Flag Foundation proudly presents the 18th Annual Healing Field® tribute September 7-12, 2019. Please mark your calendar and join us for this inspiring event and support this year’s cause, “Remembering the One” a powerful program of Honor365.

Three terrorist attacks killed thousands of innocent victims in a single day, and thousands of U.S. flags will fly in a beautiful and memorable sea of red, white & blue with each flag telling the story of one person. The flags honor the lives lost in an uplifting display of the Stars & Stripes, while raising funds for Honor 365’s dynamic programs to benefit veterans.

Volunteers will, as they have done for years in the past, post 3,300 U.S. flags south of the Sandy City Hall in perfect rows and columns on Friday, the 6th of September beginning at 5:30 PM. Those who have taken part in the setup of flags enthusiastically return year after year to take an active part in the event, and there is a shared excitement felt when posting the flags.

With flags flying & free to the public, visitors may walk amid them and read the names of those remembered that are printed on tags attached to the flags. Knowing that those killed in the attacks are remembered brings a sense of healing to those visiting the display, and flags will remain displayed daily through Wednesday, September 11th before being taken down the following evening at 5:30 PM.

A special program and ceremony will take place on Wednesday, September 11th, which is the 18th anniversary of the 2001 attacks. This touching program brings the event into focus that the mature may remember and the young may learn

New this year: Country Western Performer, Charley Jenkins, will present a free concert reminding us of the good we are determined to preserve. Free tickets and information are available at the link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/colonial-flag-foundation-benefit-concert-featuring-tickets-65603930121?ref=ecount. Join us for a wonderful musical program on Saturday, September 7th at 6 o’clock PM. Bring your family and friends.

This event must be experienced to be fully appreciated. Don’t miss it.

Schedule of events:

Friday, September 6—FIELD SET UP 5:30 PM

Saturday, September 7—FIELD IS OPEN

Saturday, September 7—6 PM to 7:30 PM FREE CONCERT WITH CHARLEY JENKINS

Sunday, September 8—FIELD IS OPEN

Monday, September 9—FIELD IS OPEN

Tuesday, September 10—FIELD IS OPEN

Wednesday, September 11—FIELD IS OPEN, PROGRAM/CEREMONY AT 7 PM

The Utah Healing Field® display is a gift to the community made possible through donations, sponsorships and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers. You can show your support and gratitude by sponsoring a flag or making a donation. Public may sponsor a flag for $35.00 and at the end of the event they will be able to take the flag home to continue the tribute and fly the flag in their own yard. You can sponsor your flag here at www.healingfield.org/utah

Proceeds go to help Honor 365 continue to help our First Responders and Veterans with their wonderful programs.

To learn more about Honor 365 and their programs click here https://honor365.org



Utah Healing Field® 2018 - Sandy City



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.