Building a prosperous Canada, together

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion and JP Gladu, President & CEO, Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB), announced the official release of the Business Reconciliation in Canada Guidebook at an event held at the Mastercard offices in Toronto.

Research has shown that the Indigenous business community is over 50,000 strong with Indigenous people creating business at nine times the rate of the average Canadian. Indigenous business contributes over $30 billion annually to Canada’s GDP and CCAB estimates that it will increase to $100 billion by 2024. Success in Canada’s economy will increasingly require strong relationships between Indigenous peoples and Canadian businesses.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Call to Action #92 calls on Corporate Canada to commit to meaningful engagement with Indigenous peoples, to provide equitable access to opportunities in the corporate sector and to promote cultural awareness and understanding. This guidebook is a starting point for businesses to begin to respond to this Call to Action.

“Since the release of the TRC’s 94 Calls to Action, we have heard from many Canadian businesses who are eager to start working toward reconciliation but don’t know where to start,” said JP Gladu, President & CEO, Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business. “Through this guidebook, businesses can begin fostering respectful economic partnerships and build a prosperous Canada, together.”

“Our work towards removing the economic barriers that Indigenous peoples still face today is grounded not only in an economic imperative, but also our values as a country,” said the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion. “That is why I’m thrilled to announce our government's investment to create the Business Reconciliation in Canada Guidebook, offering businesses tangible advice on how to meet Call to Action 92.”



About the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business

CCAB is committed to the full participation of Indigenous peoples in Canada’s economy. A national, nonpartisan association, CCAB offers knowledge, resources and programs to both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal owned companies that foster economic opportunities for Indigenous peoples and businesses across Canada. Learn more at www.ccab.com.

