Lace Up for Local Students and HBCUs at the Second Annual New Jersey UNCF Walk for Education

Celebrating UNCF’s 75-year legacy, the event is co-sponsored by KAT Team Foundation

Newark, New Jersey, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

#LaceUp4UNCF (United Negro College Fund) at the second annual New Jersey UNCF Walk for Education scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21 at Brookdale Park. More than 200 public, corporate and community leaders will go the extra mile in providing higher education opportunities to area students, including co-sponsor the KAT Team Foundation which is supported by Minnesota Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns.

“The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx are proud of the efforts by the KAT Team Foundation in supporting the New Jersey Walk for Education benefitting UNCF. This event will provide scholarships for under-represented youth to attend college and is another example of the leadership that Karl-Anthony Towns and his family—making an impact in the communities across New Jersey. Our Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx organization is honored to support and champion this community effort,” said Jennifer Ridgeway, vice president of social responsibility, Minnesota Timberwolves.

Whether you walk or run, there will be activities for everyone, including warm-up by fitness expert YoShe, music by WBLS DJ RAN and a children’s area equipped with back-to-school supplies courtesy of the Minnesota Timberwolves and face painting. Also, the Beta Alpha Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and University Hospital are joining forces, providing a large health/wellness program with information about issues common to the African American community, such as diabetes, nutrition, stroke and colon cancer.

“With the support from our community, last year UNCF awarded nearly $1.7 million to students from New Jersey,” said Ngozi Emenyeonu, area development director, UNCF. “We must rally around New Jersey’s brightest students to secure a better future for us all.”

This year’s Walk for Education sponsors to date include: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., CAA, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Pepsico.

#LaceUp4UNCF in New Jersey by registering at UNCF.org/Newark.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF awards more than $100 million in scholarships annually and administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities. Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous news and updates, follow #UNCF or @UNCF.

